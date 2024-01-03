en English
Australian Government’s Renewable Energy Policies Criticized for Rising Costs

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
In an impassioned critique, David Littleproud, the Leader of the National Party in Australia, has lambasted the government’s renewable energy policies. According to him, these policies are the primary culprits behind escalating energy bills, which have catapulted to levels three to four times higher than before. The government’s fervent commitment to achieving an 82 percent renewable energy target has been dubbed by Littleproud as a “reckless race.”

The Renewable Energy Impact

Littleproud expounds that the government’s focus on renewable energy has far-reaching consequences beyond spiraling energy costs. Specifically, it is also affecting the cost of food. The impact on both the labor supply for farmers and the broader supply chain is palpable. He suggests that the government’s ideological pursuit of renewable energy may not align with the practical impact on individuals’ finances.

A Conversation with Sky News

In an interview with Sky News host James Macpherson, Littleproud connected the dots between the rise in energy and food costs with broader economic concerns. He painted a grim picture of a future marred by inflation and higher interest rates. The average household in Australia has witnessed a whopping 160% increase in the cost of gas and electricity over the past decade, with a further rise of at least 10% predicted before the onset of next winter.

Best Deals Amidst Rising Costs

While the government’s policies bear the brunt of Littleproud’s criticism, he stops short of offering alternative solutions. For now, households may have to turn to providers offering the best deals amidst these rising costs. However, the question remains: Can better deals truly offset the impact of a reckless race towards renewable energy?

Australia Economy Energy
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

