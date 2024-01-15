Australian Government's Housing Budget: A Boon for Investors

The Australian federal government, responding to a housing affordability crisis, has taken a significant step to reshape the nation's housing market. According to the findings of think tank Per Capita, the government's housing budget, including tax concessions, has been predominantly favoring property investors, with an annual expenditure of $27 billion.

A Shift in Housing Policy

Over the years, there has been a noticeable policy shift from building social housing to providing rent supplements and incentivizing investors. This shift has inadvertently benefited the top 20% of income earners, who have seen their share of housing spending rise from 9% in 1993 to 43% in 2023. On the other hand, the lowest 20% of income earners have witnessed their share plummet from 44% to 23% over the same period.

Addressing the Crisis

As part of the measures to address this disparity, the Labor government has launched the first round of tenders through the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund. This initiative targets community housing providers, local councils, and state and territory governments, with an emphasis on commencing construction in the first half of the year using a $2 billion social housing accelerator.

Redefining Support for Low-Income Housing

Historically, initiatives like the Commonwealth Rent Assistance, which amounted to $4.8 billion in 2022-23, have been the primary support mechanisms for low-income housing. However, the government's new suite of housing policies takes a more comprehensive approach. It includes a national housing and homelessness plan and a national rental accord, all designed to reshape the housing market. Furthermore, in a bid to provide cost-of-living relief without contributing to inflation, the federal government, in collaboration with state governments, has announced packages exceeding $300 million for energy-saving upgrades and solar panel installations for low-income renters and social housing.