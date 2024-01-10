en English
Agriculture

Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
Australian Government Warns Supermarket Giants Over Fresh Produce Pricing

The Australian government has issued a stark warning to the country’s supermarket behemoths, signaling a readiness to wield all available tools to ensure fair pricing of fresh fruits and vegetables. This move, shrouded in a cloak of consumer protection, hints at possible government measures to monitor, and potentially control, the pricing of these essential commodities. Amid inflationary pressures, the affordability of essential goods has emerged as a key concern among Australians, and this warning underscores the government’s commitment to alleviate the burden.

Review of Supermarket Conduct

In an unprecedented move, the government has discreetly appointed Craig Emerson, a former Labor minister, to spearhead a review of supermarket business practices. This assessment will dive into the efficacy of the grocery code in fostering healthier relationships between supermarkets, distributors, and suppliers. The review raises the question of whether this code should be made mandatory. Parallelly, a separate Senate inquiry is set to scrutinize supermarket pricing, investigating the extent to which a duopoly between Coles and Woolworths might have led to opportunistic pricing and excessive price mark-ups.

Government vs Supermarket Giants

In a bold expression of concern, both the Prime Minister and Treasurer have criticized supermarkets for not passing on cost savings to consumers. This comes in the wake of allegations of supermarkets imposing extraordinary mark-ups on food. The government’s response to this issue is a thorough review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct. This review, combined with a Senate Select Committee inquiry into supermarket pricing practices, paints a picture of a government determined to curtail undue inflation in essential food items.

Farmers vs Supermarket Prices

One of the primary concerns driving this governmental action is the disparity between what farmers earn and the prices set by supermarkets. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has called for increased transparency in pricing arrangements. Deputy opposition leader Sussan Ley also underscored the need for immediate relief at the checkout. As part of these efforts, one segment of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct review, along with the government’s response, will be released on Wednesday. This promises to put supermarket giants under the microscope, as they face increased scrutiny in a parliamentary inquiry.

Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

