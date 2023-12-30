Australian Government to Review Emergency Warning Systems Amidst Criticisms

In response to recent criticisms regarding the management of weather events, the Australian federal government has decided to review the country’s emergency warning systems. This decision follows the handling of recent weather events, notably ex-tropical cyclone Jasper and the Christmas Day storms in Queensland.

Addressing Shortcomings

Federal Emergency Management Minister, Murray Watt, has pledged to address the weaknesses highlighted in the weather warning system. His commitment comes particularly after incidents where residents received major flood warnings too late. In the far north of Queensland, alerts were issued to residents after they had already been cut off by floods. Similarly, on the Gold Coast, warnings were disseminated after storms had already occurred, leading to criticism from local authorities.

Collaborative Efforts for Improvement

To rectify the situation, Watt has instructed the National Emergency Management Agency to collaborate with the Bureau of Meteorology, state governments, and local councils. Their joint efforts aim to identify and correct the deficiencies in the warning process. He emphasized the necessity for clearer information from the bureau and better training for councils to interpret and communicate alerts effectively.

Adapting to Climate Change

The challenges that climate change poses are also being addressed. As climate change influences weather patterns and prediction models, the bureau is tackling the need for more accurate and reliable information. In line with this, the federal government is in the process of developing a new national messaging system. This system, which is expected to launch in 2024, will hopefully address these challenges.

Queensland Premier, Steven Miles, has expressed support for the review. He acknowledges the need for adaptation in response to the evolving weather events and the changing climate.