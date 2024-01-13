Australian Government Considers Raising ‘Sophisticated Investor’ Threshold, Sparking Debate

Australia’s Labor government is contemplating a significant shift in its investor classification criteria, which might limit access to high-risk investments such as private equity and unlisted property. The government is considering an increase in the threshold for qualifying as a ‘sophisticated investor’, a category that currently includes individuals with a net worth of at least 2.5 million AUD or an income exceeding 250,000 AUD for two consecutive years.

‘Sophisticated Investor’ Reconsidered

The ‘sophisticated investor’ classification allows individuals to engage in complex investment opportunities but simultaneously waives certain consumer protections. Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones has launched an inquiry into managed investment schemes, expressing concerns about retirees losing their savings in strategies they do not fully comprehend.

While no conclusive decision has been made, proposals suggest raising the threshold to approximately 4.5 million AUD in net assets. However, this proposed change has provoked criticism. Former Queensland premier Campbell Newman, among others, argues that stricter criteria might restrict consumer choice and push investors towards lower-return retail investment products.

A Response to Inflation and Rising Property Prices

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and other supporters of the change propose indexing the thresholds to inflation—a step not taken since 2001. The surge in property prices has led to a significant increase in the percentage of Australians deemed sophisticated investors, from 1.9% in 2002 to 16% in 2021. Without modifications to the threshold, projections indicate further increases.

The Financial Services Council (FSC) supports a 5 million AUD net assets threshold, with grandfathering provisions for current sophisticated investors. This proposal seems to strike a balance between maintaining robust investment opportunities and safeguarding consumers against complex, potentially risky investments they may not fully understand.

Industry Pushback

Notwithstanding the government’s consumer protection aims, some industry representatives believe that failures in investment schemes should not trigger changes in investor classification criteria. They argue that such a move could inadvertently limit the range of investment products available to consumers, potentially stunting Australia’s financial growth.