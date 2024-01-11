en English
Australia

Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design

In a dramatic turn of events, the Australian gaming giant, Aristocrat Leisure, has taken legal action against its head of game design, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran, alleging unauthorized download of a massive corpus of company files. The civil case, currently in the Federal Court, suggests that Tran downloaded approximately 6800 files from the company’s servers on a Sunday morning in December.

A Long-Standing Employee Embroiled in Controversy

Tran, a valued member of the Aristocrat team since 2008, has played a significant role in the development of popular games and holds numerous patents. The allegations against him, therefore, come as a shock to many within the industry. The preliminary hearing saw Tran’s counsel arguing that the orders were enforced without informing his client or giving him an opportunity to respond.

The Court’s Response and Immediate Action

In response to this heated scenario, Justice Yaseen Shariff issued a series of orders aimed at protecting Aristocrat’s confidential data. Tran is currently restrained from using or disclosing the downloaded files or any other confidential information. He is also prohibited from destroying the material while an independent lawyer and computer experts investigate the legitimacy of the allegations.

Seizure and Investigation of Tran’s Property

An immediate search of Tran’s property in western Sydney led to the seizure of electronic devices by an independent lawyer appointed for the task. This move is a part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged intellectual property infringement. Tran has also been ordered to hand over any access information for devices provided by Aristocrat for his professional use.

The case remains open, with a further hearing scheduled for February. It presents a crucial test for the gaming industry, potentially setting a precedent for how companies handle such serious allegations in the future.

Australia Business
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

