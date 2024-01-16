Australian Farmer Discovers Near-Perfect Round Egg in One-in-a-Billion Find

In an extraordinary find that has baffled egg producers worldwide, Fabian Fabbro, a farmer from the verdant expanses of New South Wales North Coast, stumbled upon an egg that is as close to a perfect sphere as nature allows. Among the sea of ovate shells produced by the 2,500 hens at his Woodland Valley Farm, this one stood out like a pearl in a pile of stones.

A One-in-a-Billion Find

Over the past five years, Fabbro's hens have laid over a million eggs. Yet, this is the first one to challenge the norm with its peculiar roundness. Despite having a flawless shell, the egg was not put up for sale. Instead, Fabbro's partner, Jodie, examined it meticulously using vernier calipers. The results were surprising: the egg was only a couple of millimeters shy of being a geometrically perfect sphere, making it appear considerably more spherical than other allegedly round eggs posted online.

The Science Behind Egg Shapes

Fabbro, who has delved into the research behind egg shapes, shed light on the practical reasons for the typical oblong shape. He explained that an egg's characteristic form prevents it from rolling out of nests and provides strength on one axis. The hen that laid this round egg remains a mystery among their feathered multitude. Woodland Valley Farm has a history of producing unique eggs, including double yolkers and the peculiar phenomenon of an egg within an egg.

The Fate of the Round Egg

While it's been said that the occurrence of round eggs is a 'one-in-a-billion' event, Fabbro found no scientific evidence to back this assertion. The future of this spherical wonder remains undecided, with its destiny potentially swayed by social media interest or even ending up as a meal. In the world of online auctions, such eggs have fetched up to $1,400, pointing towards a lucrative end for Fabbro's round egg. This rare find adds yet another feather to the cap of Woodland Valley Farm's collection of uniquely shaped eggs.