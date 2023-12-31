Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper

In Far North Queensland, Australia, an unexpected visitor was found lounging in a family’s swimming pool following the unruly Cyclone Jasper.

The family, returning home post-cyclone to assess the damage, stumbled upon a crocodile leisurely cooling off in their swimming pool, an event that was inadvertently captured on film by the father. Far from the anticipated reaction of shock, the footage, later shared to Instagram, showed the family’s calm and composed reaction to the surprise guest.

A Surprise Encounter

As the children swam in the pool, they made an astounding discovery. The reptilian intruder was stealthily floating around, seemingly unphased by the human presence. The family’s response to this unusual scenario was as surprising as the event itself.

Instead of panicking or calling in professionals, they decided to handle the situation themselves. They chose to release the crocodile back into the wild, a decision that has since sparked much debate.

Experts’ Take on the Incident

Wildlife rescuer Gary Pattinson from WIRES was quick to advise against such behaviour. He stressed that handling crocodiles can be dangerous and should be left to professionals. He further cautioned that such encounters might be far from isolated, given the turmoil caused by Cyclone Jasper.

The cyclone’s destructive path and subsequent flooding have potentially displaced crocodiles, leading them to turn up in the most unexpected of places.

Community Reactions and Official Warnings

The incident has triggered a wide array of reactions within the community, ranging from awe at the family’s courage to concern for the potential risk involved. Amidst this, authorities have issued warnings, stating that crocodiles may appear in unexpected areas following floods.

They have advised residents to report any such sightings to the Department of Environment and Science (DES) to ensure the safety of both the community and the animals.