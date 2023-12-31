en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:28 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:08 am EST
Australian Family Discovers Crocodile in Pool Post-Cyclone Jasper

In Far North Queensland, Australia, an unexpected visitor was found lounging in a family’s swimming pool following the unruly Cyclone Jasper.

The family, returning home post-cyclone to assess the damage, stumbled upon a crocodile leisurely cooling off in their swimming pool, an event that was inadvertently captured on film by the father. Far from the anticipated reaction of shock, the footage, later shared to Instagram, showed the family’s calm and composed reaction to the surprise guest.

A Surprise Encounter

As the children swam in the pool, they made an astounding discovery. The reptilian intruder was stealthily floating around, seemingly unphased by the human presence. The family’s response to this unusual scenario was as surprising as the event itself.

Instead of panicking or calling in professionals, they decided to handle the situation themselves. They chose to release the crocodile back into the wild, a decision that has since sparked much debate.

Experts’ Take on the Incident

Wildlife rescuer Gary Pattinson from WIRES was quick to advise against such behaviour. He stressed that handling crocodiles can be dangerous and should be left to professionals. He further cautioned that such encounters might be far from isolated, given the turmoil caused by Cyclone Jasper.

The cyclone’s destructive path and subsequent flooding have potentially displaced crocodiles, leading them to turn up in the most unexpected of places.

Community Reactions and Official Warnings

The incident has triggered a wide array of reactions within the community, ranging from awe at the family’s courage to concern for the potential risk involved. Amidst this, authorities have issued warnings, stating that crocodiles may appear in unexpected areas following floods.

They have advised residents to report any such sightings to the Department of Environment and Science (DES) to ensure the safety of both the community and the animals.

0
Australia Weather Wildlife
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images

By Salman Khan

Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation

By Geeta Pillai

Cronulla Community Outraged as Protected Blue Groper 'Gus' Killed in No-Spearfishing Zone

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

U.S. Border Force Intensifies Crackdown on Disposable Vapes Import ...
@Australia · 32 mins
U.S. Border Force Intensifies Crackdown on Disposable Vapes Import ...
heart comment 0
Australian Man’s Dire Situation in Bali: A Call for Aid and a Review of International Medical Transfer Complexities

By Geeta Pillai

Australian Man's Dire Situation in Bali: A Call for Aid and a Review of International Medical Transfer Complexities
Navigating the Unpredictability: Australia’s Property Market in 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating the Unpredictability: Australia's Property Market in 2024
Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs

By Salman Khan

Predicting Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Potential Upsets and Breakthroughs
Fatal Train-Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Raises Safety Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Train-Truck Collision Claims Two Lives, Raises Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
2 mins
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
3 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
4 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
7 mins
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
7 mins
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
8 mins
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
10 mins
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
11 mins
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
15 mins
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app