Australian Education Crisis: Dropout Rates Soar Amid Funding Disparities

Recent statistics from Australia reveal a disturbing surge in student dropout rates, reaching a 10-year milestone. It is currently estimated that one in five students does not complete their 13 years of compulsory education. The decline in school attendance is particularly notable among students in years 7 to 10 and in government schools. The situation unveils the disparities in educational outcomes, largely influenced by the urban-rural divide and family wealth. The closer proximity to major cities and higher family income correlate with better student performance.

Declining Year 12 Completion and Funding Disparities

The Productivity Commission's report illustrates a significant reduction in year 12 completion rates, dropping from 83.3% to 79% within five years. The completion rate in government schools is strikingly lower, with less than 25% of students finishing year 12 compared to 87.2% in non-government schools. The report raises questions about the effectiveness of the current educational funding system.

Increasing Federal Contributions and State Funding Discrepancies

The federal government's contributions to education have substantially increased, outpacing state funding. Over the past decade, federal contributions to public schools have risen by 86%, while state funding has increased by only 30%. Non-government schools have also received a substantial boost, with federal funding growing by 63% to $15.4 billion, significantly outstripping the 28% increase from states.

Call for Increased Federal Funding and Standardization

As negotiations for a new funding agreement are underway, states are advocating for the federal government to raise its share of government school funding from 20% to 25%. The Gonski reforms, aimed at standardizing per-student funding, have only been met by the Australian Capital Territory for public schools. The disparity in funding between public and non-government schools is contributing to an increasing inequality in education.

Western Australia Sets a New Precedent

Western Australia has broken new ground by entering a bilateral agreement with the federal government, securing an additional $777 million over four years. This agreement will incrementally increase federal contributions. Federal Education Minister, Jason Clare, has stated that any increase in federal funding will be contingent on demonstrated improvements in academic performance and addressing critical issues such as mental health and learning disabilities.