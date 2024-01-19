Australian Distillers Call for Halt on Upcoming Alcohol Tax Hike

In a compelling appeal to the federal government, Australian distillers are putting forth a bold request for a two-year freeze on the impending alcohol tax increase, coupled with a comprehensive reassessment of the current tax policy. The proposed tax hike, scheduled for February, has caused a ripple of concern among local alcohol manufacturers. Such concerns are not unfounded as some manufacturers contemplate relocating their businesses overseas, a move triggered by the escalating operational costs.

Aussie Alcohol: More Affordable Abroad

An intriguing yet disconcerting fact is that Australian-made alcoholic products are often cheaper in foreign markets than they are on home soil. This anomaly is largely attributed to the country's existing tax policy on alcoholic beverages. Australian distillers argue that the proposed tax increase would only exacerbate this already alarming situation.

Third Highest Spirits Tax Globally

Co-Chair of Bundaberg Distilling Co, Amanda Lampe, paints a stark picture of Australia's alcohol taxation landscape. She points out that Australia holds the dubious distinction of having the third highest spirits tax in the world. This tax is significantly higher than those of neighboring New Zealand and the prominent United States.

The Irony of Local Spirit Pricing

Lampe further underscores the peculiarity of the situation by revealing that Australian spirits, like the famous Bundaberg rum, are sold at lower prices in foreign cities such as Los Angeles than in Bundaberg itself. This, she argues, is a direct consequence of the country's exorbitant local taxes. The distillers' appeal for a tax freeze, therefore, is not just about business survival, but also about fairness and equity in the domestic market.