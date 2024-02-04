Australian Distilleries and Brewers Call for Tax Freeze Amid Hospitality Concerns

In the land Down Under, the hospitality sector finds itself in the eye of a storm. The industry's stalwarts, distilleries, and breweries, have raised an alarm over the potential repercussions of biannual tax increases on beer and spirits. The chilling specter of heightened drink prices, they argue, could cast a long and unwelcome shadow over local tourism. Consequently, an urgent appeal has been made to the federal government to implement a freeze on these tax hikes - a move seen as crucial to avert a detrimental impact on the industry's recovery.

The Brewing Concern

At the heart of the issue is the automatic increase in excise tax on alcohol, a mechanism that has stirred considerable unease among Australia's distilleries and brewers. With specific details on the tax rates for spirits and beer coming to light, the industry's anxiety is palpable. John Preston, CEO of the Brewer's Association, has been particularly vocal about his apprehensions. He has called for the government to freeze increases in the beer tax, articulating concerns for the hospitality sector and the potential impact on consumers.

Unpalatable Numbers

Australia finds itself in the unenviable position of having the third-largest alcohol tax rate in the world. The implications of this ranking are far-reaching, with the cost of drinks threatening to become prohibitive for many. The affordability of social activities, a cornerstone of the Aussie way of life, hangs in the balance. The figures from previous excise increases paint a rather grim picture, underscoring the potential negative effects of the looming tax rise.

Calls for a Freeze

The chorus for a tax freeze is growing louder, with Tasmanian publicans and the Tasmanian Hospitality Association adding their voices to the call. The hospitality sector's recovery, they argue, is contingent on the government taking heed of their concerns. As the industry waits with bated breath, the question remains: Will the federal government step in to prevent a freeze, or will the hospitality sector be left out in the cold?