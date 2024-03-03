Australian Defence Force Confronts Internal Cultural Challenges: Royal Commission's Final Hearings

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) is facing a critical juncture as the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide enters its final public hearings in Sydney. With a spotlight on the deep-rooted cultural and systemic challenges within the ADF and the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA), the commission's chair, Nick Kaldas, has called for significant reforms. This moment serves as the last opportunity for inquiry into senior Defence and government officials' handling of the evidence before the commission's final report in September.

Unveiling Systemic Issues

Throughout the hearings, it has become increasingly clear that the ADF's and DVA's internal cultures have had dire consequences. According to Kaldas, the evidence points to a resistance to change and a lack of accountability at the highest levels. The commission has encountered obstacles, including slow responses from commonwealth agencies and claims of confidentiality, which have hindered its progress. As Defence Minister Richard Marles and senior military leaders, including ADF Chief General Angus Campbell, prepare to testify, the commission seeks to address these challenges head-on.

Leaders Called to Account

The hearings represent a crucial step in holding those in power responsible for the systemic issues plaguing the ADF and DVA. Kaldas emphasizes the importance of moving beyond a "siloed, fragmented and incremental approach" to veteran support. The commission's frustration with the lack of cooperation from commonwealth agencies underscores the need for a more unified and transparent approach to tackling these issues. With the testimony of Vice Admiral David Johnston and Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie on the horizon, the hearings aim to shed further light on the necessary reforms.

Towards Meaningful Change

As the commission moves towards concluding its hearings and preparing its final report, the focus shifts to the potential for meaningful change within the ADF and DVA. The extended deadline for the final report, now due in early September, provides a window of opportunity for comprehensive recommendations that address the root causes of the crisis. The hearings in Sydney mark a pivotal moment in the quest for accountability and reform, with the hope that the commission's findings will lead to significant improvements in the support and treatment of veterans.

The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide's final hearings underscore a pivotal moment for the Australian Defence Force and the Department of Veterans' Affairs. With deep-rooted challenges brought to light, the path forward requires a steadfast commitment to change, accountability, and a renewed focus on the well-being of veterans. As the nation awaits the commission's final report, the hope is that it will mark the beginning of a new chapter for the ADF and DVA, one characterized by transparency, reform, and a culture of support that honors the sacrifices of its service members.