Australia

Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 am EST
Australian Defence Department Launches Major Recruitment Drive for Senior Positions

In a major strategic shift, the Australian Department of Defence has embarked on a significant recruitment drive, targeting high-ranking roles within its Senior Executive Service (SES). This initiative comes in response to the Defence Strategic Review and a newly instituted policy aimed at curtailing the department’s reliance on contractors and consultants.

Targeting Key Divisions

The Capability Acquisition and Sustainment Group (CASG), Defence’s primary procurement and industry interface, has outlined the need to fill three Band 2 first assistant secretary positions. The vacancies span multiple divisions, including Engineering and Product Support, Strategy, Planning and Independent Assurance, and Commercial. This focus on diverse sectors underlines the department’s commitment to injecting fresh perspectives and innovative practices into its operational framework.

Addressing Institutional Challenges

The recruitment push responds to criticisms surfaced from a confidential report from a year ago, which underscored an insular hiring culture within Defence. The report pointed out a proclivity towards favoring former Defence personnel, a practice resistant to change and innovation. This revelation emerged in the wake of Chris Deeble, a former industry executive, rejoining CASG in the capacity of deputy secretary, sparking conversations around the need for broader industry involvement.

Expanding the Recruitment Scope

Beyond CASG, the Defence department is casting a wider net by opening up seven Band 1 assistant secretary roles in human resources. These positions, which cover areas such as workforce strategy, corporate HR, attraction, and retention, necessitate candidates to first engage with a corporate executive recruiter. Further Band 1 vacancies span various departments, including commercial, procurement, program management, and Defence Industry Support. A Band 2 opening in the Security and Estate Group is also available, presenting an opportunity for facilities managers and commercial real estate agents.

Simultaneously, the Defence department undertakes logistical changes, encompassing the relocation of helicopters and tanks and preparing new facilities for projects such as AUKUS and housing Tomahawk missiles. Applications for these coveted positions are open until Sunday night at 11.30pm.

Australia Business
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

