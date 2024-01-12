en English
Australia

Australian Crypto Entrepreneurs’ Net Worth Soars Amid Market Bull Run

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
Australian Crypto Entrepreneurs’ Net Worth Soars Amid Market Bull Run

As the cryptocurrency market rides high on a recent bull run, a group of Australian entrepreneurs is reaping the rewards of their digital ventures. Among these new-age millionaires is Jackson Zeng, a 28-year-old cryptocurrency broker whose net worth has skyrocketed past the $50 million mark.

A Student’s Journey to Crypto Millionaire

Jackson Zeng’s entry into the world of cryptocurrency was far from conventional. As a student in Melbourne, Zeng dipped his toes into online esports betting, utilizing Bitcoin that he had acquired for a mere few hundred dollars. Today, he stands as the CEO of Caleb & Brown, a prominent cryptocurrency brokerage, and holds equal shares with Prash Puspanathan and Rupert Hackett, both of whom feature on the Financial Review Young Rich List.

Boost from the U.S. SEC

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent approval of Bitcoin spot price ETFs has only added fuel to Zeng’s financial ascent. The move doubled customer activity for Caleb & Brown, significantly increasing the value of Zeng’s shares and consequently, his personal wealth.

Other Australian Crypto Figures See Wealth Increases

Zeng isn’t alone in his financial success. Several other Australian crypto figures are likewise enjoying a rise in their fortunes. Kain Warwick, the founder of Synthetix, saw his wealth increase from $274 million to $327 million. The co-founders of Illuvium, Kieran, Aaron, and Grant Warwick, experienced substantial gains after their game’s tokens increased by 90% over the past year.

On the other hand, Robbie and James Ferguson, creators of Immutable, a platform for video games, saw their wealth leap from an estimated $569 million to $769 million. Similarly, Iris Energy founders Daniel and Will Roberts experienced a 16% surge in their fortunes, with Iris shares jumping 261% in the past year. Sergei Sergienko’s net worth also rose, climbing from $216 million to $247 million.

The success stories of these Australian entrepreneurs underline the volatile yet profitable nature of the cryptocurrency market. Their journeys serve as a testament to the potential rewards of embracing digital currencies, illustrating how the right investments and strategic moves can turn small stakes into massive fortunes.

Australia Business Cryptocurrency
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

