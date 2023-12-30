en English
Australian Court Slashes Legal Fees in Aveo Group Class Action

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:34 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:37 am EST
A landmark ruling by Justice Bernard Murphy of the Federal Court of Australia has drastically cut the legal fees that law firm Levitt Robinson can charge in the class action lawsuit against Aveo Group, a retirement village provider. Initially, the firm had claimed the entirety of the $11 million settlement as fees, leaving the plaintiffs in a lurch. However, this pivotal court decision ensures the plaintiffs now receive approximately 17% of the settlement, amounting to $1.9 million.

A Prolonged Legal Battle

The court case, which spanned over five years, revolved around the value of specific units at Aveo retirement villages. Levitt Robinson argued that the residents suffered substantial losses due to Aveo’s alleged fee gouging, estimating the potential loss between $160 million and $500 million. The firm claimed that Aveo failed to fully disclose to residents the fact they would receive less from the sale of their units as leasehold property upon exiting the village.

A Settlement Reached After Years

Despite these allegations, documents filed just prior to the trial demonstrated no significant losses had been suffered, leading to a settlement of $11 million. Justice Murphy chided Levitt Robinson for serious dereliction and inefficiency in handling the case, especially for prolonging the case for such an extended period without loss valuations. He suggested that a settlement could have been reached earlier had the firm demonstrated greater efficiency.

Court-Appointed Contradictor Supports View

The independent expert appointed by the court, known as a contradictor, echoed these sentiments, stating the case probably would have settled sooner had the valuations been readily available. In addition to the fee reduction, Levitt Robinson was ordered to bear the costs of appointing the contradictor. Furthermore, the reduced fees excluded the $7.69 million in costs paid by the litigation funder Galactic to the law firm. Galactic also decided to waive its 35% funding commission and all other costs except those paid to Levitt Robinson.

A Spotlight on Class Action Lawsuits

This case lays bare the growing scrutiny of class action lawsuits in Australia and propels questions about the functionality of the class action regime, particularly when lawyers are perceived as the primary beneficiaries.

Australia Business Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

