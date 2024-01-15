en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Court Dismisses Indigenous Case Against Santos Gas Project

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Australian Court Dismisses Indigenous Case Against Santos Gas Project

In a landmark ruling, a Federal Court judge in Australia has dismissed a case brought against the Santos $5.8 billion gas project in the Timor Sea by a group of Tiwi Islanders, represented by the Environmental Defenders Office (EDO). The Islanders had asserted that the proposed pipeline would inflict harm on Sea Country, a term denoting traditional Indigenous marine territories, inclusive of sacred songlines and cultural sites.

Contradictory Evidence and Legal Implications

Justice Natalie Charlesworth ruled that the evidence presented by the EDO was contradictory and lacked integrity. The allegations even appeared to be fabricated at times, including accusations of coaching Indigenous witnesses. This pivotal decision allows Santos to advance with the pipeline project which had experienced delays due to legal challenges, causing significant financial burden.

Commencement of Drilling Activities

Following the ruling, Santos promptly mobilized resources to initiate drilling activities. The case carries wider implications for energy security, the economy, and the legal landscape concerning Indigenous consultation and environmental activism. Industry representatives and analysts are now urging for urgent reforms to the offshore approvals system to avert similar legal battles and provide explicit regulations that balance stakeholder interests with industry necessities.

Potential Future Legal Challenges

Despite the ruling, there remains the possibility of further legal challenges due to the current ambiguity in the regulations. This continues to be a contentious issue in Australia, as the stakes for both Indigenous rights and the energy industry remain high.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
27 seconds ago
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
In a significant development at the Australian Open, Australian tennis player Alex de Minaur advanced to the second round following the premature retirement of his opponent, Canadian player Milos Raonic. Raonic, a former world No.3, was forced to retreat from the contest due to a recurring hip flexor issue, marking another chapter in his history
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
13 mins ago
Andrew Bolt Criticizes Australian PM's Response to China's Threats Post-Taiwan Election
Disney+ Australia and New Zealand Unveil Diverse New Content Lineup
24 mins ago
Disney+ Australia and New Zealand Unveil Diverse New Content Lineup
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
2 mins ago
Victorian Taxpayers Bankroll Tennis Australia with $100 Million: Uncovering Transparency and Accountability
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
9 mins ago
Australia's COVID-19 Management: Unpacking Hybrid Immunity and the JN.1 Variant
Australia's Household Spending Dips in December: CommBank HSI Index Report
13 mins ago
Australia's Household Spending Dips in December: CommBank HSI Index Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
13 seconds
Jallikattu: A Cultural Spectacle Amid Controversy
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
25 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
28 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
34 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
37 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
44 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
48 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
56 seconds
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
1 min
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app