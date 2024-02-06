Australian Consumer Advocacy Groups Challenge Insurance Discrepancies in Northern Australia

In a bold move, consumer advocacy groups in Australia have put forth a formal petition to the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), demanding an elucidation on the glaring absence of insurance coverage in Northern Australia. The coalition includes the Australian Consumers Insurance Lobby Inc (ACIL), the Unit Owners Association of Queensland (UOAQ), the Owners Corporation Network of Australia (OCN), and the NQ Strata Action Group. The groups have banded together to address a potentially gaping hole between the goals of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool and the actual insurance coverage available to consumers in Northern Australia.

Concerns Amid the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool

The creation of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool, a measure aimed at providing insurance coverage for cyclone and related flood damage, has not alleviated the concerns of these organizations. They question why, in spite of this pool, there seems to be no tangible improvement in insurance access across the region, notorious for its susceptibility to such natural disasters.

Call for Clarity on Insurance Coverage

The advocacy groups voice their apprehensions about the unavailability of insurance coverage, particularly for properties valued at over $5 million. The impact on older constructions and buildings with distinctive architectural features is another sticking point. Furthermore, they underscore the stark discrepancy in insurance premiums between northern and southern Australia. The demand for clarity, therefore, is not only an appeal for answers but also a call to address these disparities.

Insurance Council of Australia's Response

The Insurance Council of Australia acknowledges these concerns, candidly admitting that the pool's design is centered on pricing rather than risk reduction. The ICA also notes that underwriting appetites might not have shifted due to a variety of factors. Allianz, a significant player in the insurance sector, shares a similar sentiment, stating that the pool does not address broader construction quality concerns in the region and does not shield insurers from certain non-cyclonic events.

The situation points to an urgent need for the ICA to provide clearer communication and address the looming gap between the objectives of the Cyclone Reinsurance Pool and the actual insurance coverage available to consumers in Northern Australia. The spotlight is now on the ICA to provide much-needed clarity and reassurance to the concerned parties.