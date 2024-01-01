en English
Accidents

Australian Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:05 am EST
Australian comedian and radio host Dave Hughes, known to many as ‘Hughesy,’ found himself ushered into the New Year with an unexpected turn of events. On New Year’s Eve, the 53-year-old was hospitalized after a severe surfing accident at a Queensland beach. The incident resulted in a dislocated shoulder and nerve damage, which Hughes rated as nine on a scale of ten in severity.

Surfing Incident Unfolds

While spending time with his family at Surfer’s Paradise on the Gold Coast, the accident occurred. Lifeguards on duty provided immediate first aid, and Hughes was subsequently rushed to the hospital. Despite his commitment to sobriety since 1992, the severity of pain required him to take morphine and strong painkillers. This marked his ‘least sober NYE in 30+ years,’ as he humorously remarked.

Gratitude in Pain

Amid his ordeal, Hughes expressed deep gratitude towards his wife, the surfersparadiseslsc, and Gold Coast medical professionals for their swift response and assistance. He shared this news on Instagram, along with images of him in evident distress. The post was met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Osher Gunsberg, Merrick Watts, and Yvie Jones were among those who expressed their well wishes.

Professional Commitments Ahead

Despite the painful setback, Hughes remains committed to his professional engagements. His comedy tour is set to begin on January 5, and there is potential for his recent experience to be incorporated into his material. As a co-host on the 2DayFM radio show ‘Hughesy, Ed and Erin’ and a presenter on ‘Masked Singer Australia,’ Hughes is well-known for his resilience and humor, even in the face of personal tragedies and physical pain.

Recovering from such shoulder injuries can take up to 12 weeks, suggesting that Hughes may be in a sling for a significant portion of the early new year. The incident underscores the importance of water safety and emergency medical care, even for experienced individuals.

Accidents Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

