en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Australian CEOs Identify Cybersecurity as Top Priority: KPMG Report

In the wake of escalating cyber threats, Australian CEOs have identified cybersecurity as their topmost priority for 2024 and beyond, according to a survey conducted by KPMG. Titled ‘Keeping us up at night,’ the report is based on the responses of over 300 CEOs and brings to light the heightened concern about cyber risks following a series of significant cyberattacks.

Mounting Cyber Threats

The urgency around cybersecurity was sparked by a severe breach of Medibank’s sensitive customer health records in October 2022. The situation worsened with a cyberattack on DP World ports, threatening the holiday shopping season in November. These incidents have underscored the vulnerability of data and systems to cyber threats, making cybersecurity a pressing issue for CEOs.

Government’s Role in Cybersecurity

As the digital landscape becomes increasingly perilous, the government has been focusing on rebalancing responsibilities in cyber and moving towards new substantive requirements. The National Cybersecurity Strategy, new regulations, incident reporting mandates, and new cyber mandates are some of the top cyber issues for 2023 and are expected to continue influencing the cyber landscape in 2024. The government’s efforts are aimed at streamlining the multitude and varied number of confidential and public reporting requirements, which directly impact how regulators treat incidents and victims.

Impact on Industries

Industries worldwide have felt the sting of these cyberattacks. First American, a title insurance giant, suffered a cyberattack that raised concerns about the company’s risk mitigation issues and security concerns in the title insurance industry. Similarly, Fitch Ratings is monitoring the situation after Fidelity National Financial, the nation’s largest title insurance firm, was hit by a suspected ransomware attack. These incidents have highlighted the pressing need for robust cybersecurity measures.

The Road Ahead

Going forward, cybersecurity experts are advising companies to ensure they have at least basic cybersecurity measures in place to protect their systems. These include implementing guidance based on a NIST framework, using strong unique passwords, and checking programmable logic controllers for default passwords. Furthermore, as cybercrime continues to evolve, with AI accelerating its pace, businesses must ensure they are prepared for increasingly sophisticated attacks. As such, the importance of cybersecurity is not expected to diminish, but rather, it will remain an enduring challenge, as noted by KPMG’s chief executive, Andrew Yates.

0
Australia Business Cybersecurity
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Robert Irwin and Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Embark on Holiday Amid Engagement Rumors

By Geeta Pillai

Cybersecurity Tops the Agenda for Australian CEOs: KPMG Report

By Geeta Pillai

AMP's Share Value: A Buying Opportunity or a Downward Spiral?

By Geeta Pillai

Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm

By Salman Khan

Surge in Western Australia Real Estate Market Defies Economic Pressure ...
@Australia · 5 mins
Surge in Western Australia Real Estate Market Defies Economic Pressure ...
heart comment 0
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement

By Salman Khan

Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
Western Australia’s Property Market: Surge in Listings Expected amid High Demand

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia's Property Market: Surge in Listings Expected amid High Demand
Western Australia Real Estate Market Sees Rapid Surge Amid High Demand

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Real Estate Market Sees Rapid Surge Amid High Demand
Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia’s First Baby of 2024

By Geeta Pillai

Amber Liu: Possibly Western Australia's First Baby of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
1 min
Oley Valley Girls Basketball Team Secures Strong Comeback Victory
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
2 mins
Cherokee County Lady Warriors Triumph Over Alexandria Lady Cubs
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
2 mins
East Orange Triumphs Over Red Bank Catholic in Thrilling Basketball Match
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
2 mins
Surge in Respiratory Virus Cases in Asheville: Hospitals and Pharmacies Respond
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
2 mins
Catholic Memorial Emerges Victorious in Basketball Clash against BC High
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
2 mins
Franklin Regional's Resilient Victory in Section 3-5A Boys Basketball Opener
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
2 mins
Austin Reaves' Playing Time Sparks Controversy Amid Lakers' Struggles
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
2 mins
Prof Ahsan Iqbal Pledges Sports Complex for Zafarwal: A Commitment to Pakistan's Youth
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
2 mins
NBA GOAT Debate: Stephen A. Smith Challenges Kobe Bryant's Ranking Above LeBron James
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app