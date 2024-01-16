Australian Builder Appeals $2.2 Million Compensation Order, Argues Shared Liability

In the Northern Territory of Australia, builder George Milatos is challenging a ruling by the NT Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NTCAT) that mandated him to pay over $2.2 million in compensation. This order was issued in response to persistent issues in 18 homes built under a government-backed affordable housing scheme in the suburb of Bellamack. Structural defects, leaks, and cyclone safety concerns have resulted in the demolition of some homes, with others potentially following suit.

Advertisment

Enduring Structural Issues and Legal Proceedings

The homes, plagued with structural defects and leaks, have raised serious safety concerns, especially in the face of cyclones. Some of these homes have already been demolished, and experts suggest the same fate for the remaining properties. The ongoing issues include cracked tiles and water ingress, severely affecting the lives of the current residents. In response to the situation, NTCAT found that the construction violated consumer guarantees under the Building Act and ordered Milatos to compensate homeowners between $497,000 and $722,000.

Appeal to the Supreme Court: A Question of Liability

Advertisment

George Milatos, represented by lawyer Nicholas Floreani KC, has taken the matter to the NT Supreme Court. The appeal is based on the contention that the tribunal denied procedural fairness and barred Milatos from demonstrating that other parties, such as engineers and contractors, bear responsibility for the defects. Floreani alleges that the tribunal erred in ignoring the liability of other parties and suggests that escalating the case to a higher court could potentially reduce Milatos's liability to nothing.

Response from the Commissioner's Lawyer

However, the lawyer for the Commissioner, Dr. Cameron Ford, counters that Milatos had ample opportunity to address the liability issue. He argues that the appeal is untimely and asserts that the supreme and local courts would not have greater jurisdiction over this matter than the commissioner who made the initial ruling. The case's outcome remains pending, with Justice Jenny Blokland reserving the decision.