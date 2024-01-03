Australian Brain Cancer Mission: A Review of Progress

The Australian Brain Cancer Mission is a potent initiative that has set its sights on enhancing research efforts in the realm of brain cancer. Their audacious goal is to dramatically double survival rates and substantially improve the quality of life for patients grappling with this devastating condition.

A Comprehensive Review by the Centre for International Economics

In the fiscal year 2022-23, the Mission enlisted the Centre for International Economics (CIE) to carry out an exhaustive review of its progress. This review meticulously evaluated the effectiveness of the Mission in catalyzing brain cancer research within Australia and assessed its achievement of long-term goals as delineated in key strategic documents.

Guidance from an Evaluation Advisory Panel

Overseeing the review process was an Evaluation Advisory Panel, helmed by the esteemed Dr. Raelene Endersby. The panel’s guidance was instrumental in shaping the review and ensuring a comprehensive and unbiased appraisal of the Mission’s progress and impact.

Funding and Insights

The Mission receives joint funding from the Medical Research Future Fund (MRFF) and a coalition of 12 Funding Partners, which includes state governments and philanthropic organizations. The ‘Review of the Australian Brain Cancer Mission (August 2023)’ report encapsulates the findings and recommendations of this review. Importantly, the report offers unique insights into the workings of the Mission, reflecting the perspectives of the authors without taking any institutional stances.