Australia

Australian-Born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Australian-Born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Queen of Denmark

Denmark is set to experience a historic shift in its royal lineage, as Crown Princess Mary, originally from Tasmania, Australia, prepares to ascend to the throne. The transition follows the unexpected abdication of Queen Margrethe II, marking the first instance of an Australian-born individual ascending to a royal throne. The news is creating waves globally, not just for the change in the Danish throne, but for the unique backstory of the new queen, a narrative that intertwines the unlikely meeting in a Sydney pub and a fairy-tale elevation to royalty.

A Shift in Danish Royal Lineage

Queen Margrethe II, who ruled Denmark for 52 years, announced her abdication during her New Year’s speech, citing back surgery and contemplations about the future. Crown Prince Frederik, heir to the Danish throne since his birth on May 26, 1968, will be proclaimed King Frederik X. His wife, Crown Princess Mary, will become the new queen.

From Tasmania to the Throne

Born in Hobart, Australia, Mary’s journey to the Danish throne began 23 years ago. The fateful encounter between her and Crown Prince Frederik at Sydney’s Slip Inn bar during the 2000 Summer Olympics led to an engagement in October 2003 and a royal wedding on May 14, 2004, in Copenhagen Cathedral. The couple, parents to four children, are known for their modern approach to royal duties and their commitment to public causes.

A Queen with a Cause

As she prepares to become queen, Mary’s commitment to social causes remains a defining aspect of her royal persona. Known for her work to combat bullying, domestic violence, and social isolation, she is also an advocate for mental health and women’s rights. Her journey from a commoner to a queen is not a result of divine authority but a testament to her personal choices and commitment to public service. Mary’s forthcoming ascension to the throne is seen as a significant event, not only for Denmark but also for her native Australia, as she becomes a symbol of transcontinental unity and hope.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

