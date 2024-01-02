Australian-born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is set to take the Danish throne in an unanticipated transfer of royal power, following Queen Margrethe II’s abrupt abdication. The momentous occasion, scheduled on January 14, will represent the first instance of an Australian-born person ascending to the throne and embody a distinct transcontinental royal connection.

A Modern Monarch on the Horizon

Known for her commitment to fighting bullying and promoting mental health and women’s rights, Crown Princess Mary is a beacon of modern monarchy. Her ascension will follow the abdication of her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, an exceedingly rare event in Denmark, with the last monarch stepping down in 1146. Crown Princess Mary’s imminent queenship is anticipated with joy not only in Denmark but also in her native Australia.

Riding on Popularity and Poise

Married to Crown Prince Frederik since 2004, Crown Princess Mary has successfully integrated herself into the Danish royal family. Known for her fashion sense, she has become one of the world’s most popular royals, with the Danish royal family enjoying 82% popularity. Her work through The Mary Foundation and her advocacy for the sexual rights of women, girls, and refugees have earned her widespread praise for her leadership and poise.

A Historic Transition for Denmark and Australia

The transition of royal power is set to occur in just two weeks. As Crown Prince Frederik ascends to the throne, Australia-born Crown Princess Mary will become Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark, marking a historic moment for both nations. The consequences of this transition will ripple through the royal family, with their eldest son, Prince Christian, becoming the Crown Prince and the couple’s official engagements both at home and abroad increasing.

