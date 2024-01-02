en English
Australia

Australian-born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Australian-born Crown Princess Mary Set to Become Danish Queen

Crown Princess Mary of Tasmania is set to take the Danish throne in an unanticipated transfer of royal power, following Queen Margrethe II’s abrupt abdication. The momentous occasion, scheduled on January 14, will represent the first instance of an Australian-born person ascending to the throne and embody a distinct transcontinental royal connection.

A Modern Monarch on the Horizon

Known for her commitment to fighting bullying and promoting mental health and women’s rights, Crown Princess Mary is a beacon of modern monarchy. Her ascension will follow the abdication of her mother-in-law, Queen Margrethe II, an exceedingly rare event in Denmark, with the last monarch stepping down in 1146. Crown Princess Mary’s imminent queenship is anticipated with joy not only in Denmark but also in her native Australia.

(Read Also: Historic Transition in Denmark: Queen Margrethe II Abdicates, Crown Prince Frederik to Ascend)

Riding on Popularity and Poise

Married to Crown Prince Frederik since 2004, Crown Princess Mary has successfully integrated herself into the Danish royal family. Known for her fashion sense, she has become one of the world’s most popular royals, with the Danish royal family enjoying 82% popularity. Her work through The Mary Foundation and her advocacy for the sexual rights of women, girls, and refugees have earned her widespread praise for her leadership and poise.

(Read Also: Historic Abdication: Danish Queen Margrethe II Steps Down After Five-Decade Reign)

A Historic Transition for Denmark and Australia

The transition of royal power is set to occur in just two weeks. As Crown Prince Frederik ascends to the throne, Australia-born Crown Princess Mary will become Her Majesty Queen Mary of Denmark, marking a historic moment for both nations. The consequences of this transition will ripple through the royal family, with their eldest son, Prince Christian, becoming the Crown Prince and the couple’s official engagements both at home and abroad increasing.

Australia Europe
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

