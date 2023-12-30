Australian Authorities Issue Warning Against Unauthorized Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

As the clock ticks down to the new year, millions of Australians are gearing up for a spectacular night of festivities. Among the most anticipated events is the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display, particularly in Sydney’s CBD, where over a million revelers are expected to gather. Yet, amidst the excitement, a stern warning echoes from the authorities: unauthorized use of fireworks will not be tolerated, attracting hefty penalties and even imprisonment. This announcement comes in light of the increasing reports of injuries, fires, and explosions linked to illegal fireworks over the past year.

Deterrents in Place

In a bid to curb the unauthorized use of fireworks, Australian authorities have laid out stringent penalties across the country. In New South Wales, for instance, offenders may have to cough up to $38,500 in fines, face 12 months imprisonment, or both. Meanwhile, in Queensland, not only can fines reach a staggering $52,220, but violators also risk six months in jail. The gravity of the penalties intensifies in Victoria, with potential jail time of up to 15 years and substantial fines. South Australia levies fines up to $5,000 for illegal fireworks use. Western Australia, on the other hand, restricts the public to throwdowns and sparklers, with other fireworks leading to significant fines.

Permits and Penalties

The Northern Territory and Tasmania have specific days where fireworks are legally allowed with a permit, but violations can incur fines exceeding $1,200 and up to $9,050 respectively. These measures, while seeming severe, are in place to deter the public from engaging in private firework displays, which not only pose a threat to safety but also disrupt the peace.

Official Warnings

Officials including Trent Curtin of SafeWork NSW and Dr. Narelle Beer of WorkSafe Victoria have underscored the dangers of fireworks. They emphasize the risks of injury and call the public to attend official, approved events instead. Their warnings serve as a reminder of the grim fact that, despite the beauty and thrill of fireworks, they are essentially explosive devices that can cause severe harm if mishandled.

As Australians prepare to bid farewell to the year, the message from the authorities is clear: Celebrate responsibly. Avoid the unauthorized use of fireworks and instead, enjoy the official displays that are carefully planned and executed by professionals. This way, the New Year’s Eve celebrations can be a memorable event for all the right reasons.