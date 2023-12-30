en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australian Authorities Issue Warning Against Unauthorized Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:39 am EST
Australian Authorities Issue Warning Against Unauthorized Fireworks on New Year’s Eve

As the clock ticks down to the new year, millions of Australians are gearing up for a spectacular night of festivities. Among the most anticipated events is the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display, particularly in Sydney’s CBD, where over a million revelers are expected to gather. Yet, amidst the excitement, a stern warning echoes from the authorities: unauthorized use of fireworks will not be tolerated, attracting hefty penalties and even imprisonment. This announcement comes in light of the increasing reports of injuries, fires, and explosions linked to illegal fireworks over the past year.

Deterrents in Place

In a bid to curb the unauthorized use of fireworks, Australian authorities have laid out stringent penalties across the country. In New South Wales, for instance, offenders may have to cough up to $38,500 in fines, face 12 months imprisonment, or both. Meanwhile, in Queensland, not only can fines reach a staggering $52,220, but violators also risk six months in jail. The gravity of the penalties intensifies in Victoria, with potential jail time of up to 15 years and substantial fines. South Australia levies fines up to $5,000 for illegal fireworks use. Western Australia, on the other hand, restricts the public to throwdowns and sparklers, with other fireworks leading to significant fines.

Permits and Penalties

The Northern Territory and Tasmania have specific days where fireworks are legally allowed with a permit, but violations can incur fines exceeding $1,200 and up to $9,050 respectively. These measures, while seeming severe, are in place to deter the public from engaging in private firework displays, which not only pose a threat to safety but also disrupt the peace.

Official Warnings

Officials including Trent Curtin of SafeWork NSW and Dr. Narelle Beer of WorkSafe Victoria have underscored the dangers of fireworks. They emphasize the risks of injury and call the public to attend official, approved events instead. Their warnings serve as a reminder of the grim fact that, despite the beauty and thrill of fireworks, they are essentially explosive devices that can cause severe harm if mishandled.

As Australians prepare to bid farewell to the year, the message from the authorities is clear: Celebrate responsibly. Avoid the unauthorized use of fireworks and instead, enjoy the official displays that are carefully planned and executed by professionals. This way, the New Year’s Eve celebrations can be a memorable event for all the right reasons.

0
Australia Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?

By Salman Khan

Police Incidents Across the Globe: Standoff, Power Outage, Mischief, and Fatal Shooting

By Geeta Pillai

NSW Duo Charged for Evading Police, Endangering Minor's Life in Reckless Chase

By Geeta Pillai

Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards

By Salman Khan

Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Di ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Di ...
heart comment 0
Australia 2024: Navigating a Maze of Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Australia 2024: Navigating a Maze of Challenges
Melbourne-Sydney Flight Corridor: Rising From the Pandemic Ashes

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne-Sydney Flight Corridor: Rising From the Pandemic Ashes
A Year of Shocking Crimes: Australia’s 2023 Crime Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

A Year of Shocking Crimes: Australia's 2023 Crime Landscape
Lexus Makes an Impressive Comeback in Australia with Sales Nearly Doubling

By Geeta Pillai

Lexus Makes an Impressive Comeback in Australia with Sales Nearly Doubling
Latest Headlines
World News
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
18 seconds
Arizona Wildcats Kick Off Pac-12 Season with Resounding Victory Over Cal
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
48 seconds
Modi Yatra: A Revitalizing Journey to Naya Ayodhya
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
54 seconds
Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Who Will Step into Warner's Shoes?
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
4 mins
Usman Khawaja Criticizes ICC for Double Standards
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
6 mins
Canada Triumphs Over Kalpa Kuopio in Spengler Cup Quarterfinals
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
6 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protest in Jordan Puts Spotlight on Gaza
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
6 mins
Tragic End to WAFL Player's European Holiday: Dakota Baldwin-Wright Dies in Prague
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
8 mins
Deantha Rae Edmunds and Francine Lemire: Newfoundland and Labrador's Newest Members of the Order of Canada
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
8 mins
Thrilling Matches and Notable Performances Amp Up the United Cup Tennis Tournament
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app