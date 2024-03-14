Australian Alps Face Worst Snow Decline Globally by 2100, Study Shows

Recent research from the University of Bayreuth in Germany casts a concerning forecast for the Australian Alps, predicting a significant reduction in natural snow cover days by the century's end. This alarming projection places Australia at the top of the list for snow decline when compared to six other major global skiing regions, including New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The study, published in the journal PLOS One, underscores the urgency of addressing climate change to mitigate its impacts on alpine environments.

Unprecedented Decline in Snow Cover

The University of Bayreuth's study reveals that under a high emissions scenario, around 13 per cent of the world's ski areas are anticipated to lose all natural snow cover by 2100. For the Australian Alps, the forecast is even more dire, with expected snow cover days potentially plummeting by 78 per cent. This stark reduction threatens not only the ecological health of the region but also its economic viability as a premier skiing destination.

Adapting to a Changing Climate

According to the study, the future of ski resorts may hinge on their ability to relocate or expand into higher elevation areas less affected by warming temperatures. However, such options are limited in Australia due to the relatively low altitude of existing ski resorts. Alternatives, such as increased reliance on artificial snow-making, may offer temporary relief but also present environmental and financial challenges. The situation calls for innovative solutions to preserve the winter sports industry while safeguarding fragile alpine ecosystems.

Community and Economic Impacts

The decline in natural snow cover is expected to have profound effects on local communities and economies reliant on winter tourism. In response, stakeholders in regions like the NSW Snowy Mountains and Victorian Alps are beginning to explore avenues for diversifying tourism activities to ensure year-round economic stability. The shift towards promoting activities such as mountain biking, fishing, and hiking during warmer months represents a proactive approach to adapting to the inevitable changes brought about by climate change.

The findings of the University of Bayreuth's study serve as a stark reminder of the immediate need for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. By confronting the challenge of climate change head-on, there is hope for mitigating its impacts on the Australian Alps and preserving the region's natural beauty and ecological integrity for future generations.