Australian Aged Care Safety Commission Under Fire for Substandard Audits

In a disquieting revelation, Australia's Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) is under fire for inadequate audits on nursing homes, performed by external consultants. Over a year, one-third of all safety and quality audits conducted by these consultants were initially dismissed, affecting nearly 350 homes. Astonishingly, the consultants, hired from four firms, were compensated with over $40 million, even while declaring 528 conflicts of interest.

Substandard Audits and Conflicts of Interest

With the aged care sector being an essential pillar of the country's social fabric, these findings have sparked intense debate and criticism. The consultants' high initial rejection rate of audits and their declared conflicts of interest have raised severe questions about the ACQSC's decision-making process and its commitment to ensuring quality and safety in aged care.

Reaction from the Commission and the Senate

In response to the mounting criticism, the commission defended its quality assurance process and noted a recent reduction in consultant-conducted audits. However, this justification did not sit well with many. Greens senator Janet Rice lambasted the commission's commissioner, Janet Anderson, for trivializing the issue during a Senate estimates hearing. Independent senator David Pocock, too, voiced his concern over the high initial rejection rate of audits. He stressed that aged care audits should be a core competency of the commission, rather than outsourced.

The Risk of Outsourcing Core Functions

The controversy has brought the risks of outsourcing core functions like audits to the fore. Both David Tune, a former senior public servant, and Beth Vincent-Pietsch, the Community and Public Sector Union's national deputy secretary, underscored these risks. They emphasized that the commission should not abdicate its responsibility by outsourcing such critical tasks. However, former senior health department official, Charles Maskell-Knight, presented an alternate view. He suggested that resorting to consultants is better than not conducting audits at all due to staff shortages.

This ongoing debate underscores the need for a sound governance model in Australia's aged care sector. The exposure draft of the bill for a new Aged Care Act and the proposed governance models are under scrutiny. The aim should be to ensure improved quality and safety outcomes for senior Australians, instead of outsourcing responsibility.