Australia Warns Against Illegal Fireworks on New Year’s Eve: Safety Risks and Penalties

With New Year’s Eve on the doorstep, authorities across Australia are intensifying their warnings against the use of illegal fireworks during the upcoming celebrations. As the night sky readies itself to be lit by a plethora of colors, the message is clear: refrain from personal pyrotechnics and leave the spectacle to the professionals. This call to action stems from rising concerns over safety risks and the severe legal repercussions involved in unauthorized fireworks displays.

Rigorous State Laws and Hefty Penalties

Each Australian state has its own set of stringent laws and penalties pertaining to the handling and use of fireworks. In New South Wales, for instance, those found in possession of unauthorized fireworks face a hefty fine of up to $38,500, a 12-month prison sentence, or both. A similar ban has been in place in Queensland since 1972, with penalties reaching up to $52,220 and six months in jail. The laws in Victoria take a stricter stance, threatening violators with a potential 15-year prison term and severe fines. Meanwhile, in South Australia, offenders may be fined up to $5,000, and Western Australia limits public use to throwdowns and sparklers.

Territorial Restrictions and Exceptions

In the Northern Territory, fireworks are legally permitted on Territory Day, but only for those over 18 and under strict regulations. Tasmania offers permits for Cracker Night, but illegal use outside of this exception can incur fines of up to $9,050.

Health and Safety Concerns

Health and safety officials, including WorkSafe Victoria’s Executive Director Narelle Beer, have emphasized the deadly potential of fireworks. There is growing apprehension over the increase in emergency treatments for fireworks-related injuries, which commonly include burns, eye injuries, and open wounds. Last summer, illegal fireworks were responsible for 27 fires and explosions in Victoria alone, highlighting the need for stricter control and adherence to safety guidelines.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, Australians are urged to heed these warnings to prevent injuries and legal consequences. The overall message is clear: enjoy the holiday festivities, but keep festivities safe and legal by avoiding illegal fireworks.

