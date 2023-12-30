en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Warns Against Illegal Fireworks on New Year’s Eve: Safety Risks and Penalties

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:39 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:52 am EST
Australia Warns Against Illegal Fireworks on New Year’s Eve: Safety Risks and Penalties

With New Year’s Eve on the doorstep, authorities across Australia are intensifying their warnings against the use of illegal fireworks during the upcoming celebrations. As the night sky readies itself to be lit by a plethora of colors, the message is clear: refrain from personal pyrotechnics and leave the spectacle to the professionals. This call to action stems from rising concerns over safety risks and the severe legal repercussions involved in unauthorized fireworks displays.

Rigorous State Laws and Hefty Penalties

Each Australian state has its own set of stringent laws and penalties pertaining to the handling and use of fireworks. In New South Wales, for instance, those found in possession of unauthorized fireworks face a hefty fine of up to $38,500, a 12-month prison sentence, or both. A similar ban has been in place in Queensland since 1972, with penalties reaching up to $52,220 and six months in jail. The laws in Victoria take a stricter stance, threatening violators with a potential 15-year prison term and severe fines. Meanwhile, in South Australia, offenders may be fined up to $5,000, and Western Australia limits public use to throwdowns and sparklers.

(Read Also: Australia Readies for Iconic New Year’s Eve Fireworks: An AI-Driven Spectacle)

Territorial Restrictions and Exceptions

In the Northern Territory, fireworks are legally permitted on Territory Day, but only for those over 18 and under strict regulations. Tasmania offers permits for Cracker Night, but illegal use outside of this exception can incur fines of up to $9,050.

(Read Also: Farmeye: Using Technology to Demonstrate the Positive Impact of Farming on the Environment)

Health and Safety Concerns

Health and safety officials, including WorkSafe Victoria’s Executive Director Narelle Beer, have emphasized the deadly potential of fireworks. There is growing apprehension over the increase in emergency treatments for fireworks-related injuries, which commonly include burns, eye injuries, and open wounds. Last summer, illegal fireworks were responsible for 27 fires and explosions in Victoria alone, highlighting the need for stricter control and adherence to safety guidelines.

As the countdown to the New Year begins, Australians are urged to heed these warnings to prevent injuries and legal consequences. The overall message is clear: enjoy the holiday festivities, but keep festivities safe and legal by avoiding illegal fireworks.

Read More 

0
Australia Law Safety
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Renowned Journalist Peter Ford Falls Victim to Hacking: Celebrity Secrets at Risk

By Geeta Pillai

Theft of Christmas Presents: An International Crime Spree

By Geeta Pillai

Young Motorcyclist Battles for Life Following Wiley Park Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Safety Concerns Loom as Popular MG5 Sedan Scores Zero Stars in ANCAP Crash Test

By Geeta Pillai

India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia ...
@Australia · 6 mins
India Women's Cricket Team Faces Pivotal Match Against Australia ...
heart comment 0
Record-Breaking $40 Million Home Sale in Ainslie Redefines Luxury Real Estate

By Geeta Pillai

Record-Breaking $40 Million Home Sale in Ainslie Redefines Luxury Real Estate
Child Endangered as Couple Evades Law Enforcement in NSW

By Geeta Pillai

Child Endangered as Couple Evades Law Enforcement in NSW
2023: A Year of Activity and Mystery in the NSW Pub Market

By Geeta Pillai

2023: A Year of Activity and Mystery in the NSW Pub Market
The Sydney Collective Sinks under Weight of $6 Million Debt

By Geeta Pillai

The Sydney Collective Sinks under Weight of $6 Million Debt
Latest Headlines
World News
Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
26 seconds
Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting
52 seconds
Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 min
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Health Benefits of Reducing Cooking Oil: A Deep Dive into the Science
2 mins
Health Benefits of Reducing Cooking Oil: A Deep Dive into the Science
Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia's Financial Readiness and Encourages Local Investment
2 mins
Governor Otti Honors Deputy Speaker Kalu, Assures Abia's Financial Readiness and Encourages Local Investment
Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND's Victory in Zambia Elections
2 mins
Our Civic Duty Association: The Force Behind UPND's Victory in Zambia Elections
Key Volleyball Players Bid Farewell to PLDT High Speed Hitters
4 mins
Key Volleyball Players Bid Farewell to PLDT High Speed Hitters
Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
4 mins
Chad's Supreme Court Confirms Constitutional Referendum Amid Controversy
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans
4 mins
President Museveni Set to Deliver End-of-Year Address to Ugandans
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 min
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
41 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app