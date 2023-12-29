Australia Ushers in 2024 with Major Sectoral Reforms

As 2024 dawns, Australia is poised for a series of transformative changes impacting multiple sectors. In a bid to tackle the rising concerns about vaping, particularly amongst the youth, a significant reform has been initiated. The importation of disposable vapes infused with nicotine will be prohibited, with an exception allowed only for pharmaceutical vapes prescribed by medical practitioners to facilitate smoking cessation. There is also a potential extension of these laws to restrict vaping within workplaces.

Enhancements in Social Welfare

On the social welfare front, over 936,000 Australians will witness a 6% increment in the youth, student, or carer support payments, a move undertaken to adjust for the cost of living. The hike will impact payments such as the Youth Allowance, Austudy, Disability Support Pension for those under 21, and Carer Allowance.

Environmental Reforms and Motoring Relief

In Victoria, a revolutionary policy will prevent new homes from utilizing natural gas, advocating for the use of electric appliances instead. This step is geared towards energy conservation, reduction in emissions, and saving on energy bills. Homeowners and renters are encouraged to adopt this change through incentives like solar panel rebates and interest-free loans for household batteries. In a respite for private motorists, New South Wales is introducing a $60 weekly toll cap for the use of toll roads. This two-year trial commences in January, with the first rebates to be issued from April. The measure is anticipated to greatly benefit drivers, particularly those in western and northwest Sydney.

Further Legislative Changes

Other noteworthy changes include a tax hike on second homes in Victoria, intended to boost state revenues over the next decade. In the arena of immigration, the Australian Federal Government is bolstering its system to prevent migrant exploitation in the workplace. This includes stricter penalties for breaching immigration compliance, a public register of approved sponsors for enhanced transparency, and more rigorous post-arrival compliance checks for sponsored workers. In the financial sector, mandatory sustainability reporting, personal liability risks for directors, and tight deadlines for the implementation of new sustainability reporting standards mark the onset of new regulations. Australia’s Migration Strategy 2024 and strict emission standards for new cars from December 2025 further exemplify the nation’s commitment to change and progress.