Australia Unleashes ‘Beforeplay’ Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates

Responding to a surge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Australia’s Health Minister, Mark Butler, has unveiled a new sexual health initiative titled ‘Beforeplay’. This campaign targets young Australians, urging them to undertake STI testing and promote safe sex practices. With alarming statistics revealing that one in six Australians will contract an STI in their lifetime, the campaign emerges as a crucial step towards a healthier nation.

Beforeplay: Aiming to Curb Rising STI Rates

The ‘Beforeplay’ campaign is a direct response to the growing prevalence of STIs such as syphilis, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia in Australia. Infectious syphilis cases have more than doubled from 2015 to 2020, highlighting the urgent need for this health initiative. With the campaign, the government aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular STI testing, which can be done through simple urine or blood samples at a GP, local sexual health clinic, or community health centre.

Targeting the Younger Demographics

The health campaign is strategically designed to target young Australians, particularly those between the ages of 20 and 34, where most STI notifications occur. The government has planned to promote the campaign on popular social media platforms, dating apps like Tinder and Grindr, and in locations frequented by young people such as universities, bars, and clubs. The youth-centric taglines ‘test part before the best part’ and ‘checking your fun parts before the fun starts’ are expected to resonate with the target audience, effectively driving the campaign’s message home.

A Step Towards Inclusivity

Recognizing the diversity of the Australian population, the campaign materials will be translated for multicultural and First Nations audiences. This ensures that the campaign reaches a wider audience and that the important messages about STI testing and prevention are not lost in translation. The Beforeplay campaign marks the first major STI awareness campaign by the Australian government in nearly 15 years and affirms its commitment to reducing the stigma around STI testing and prevention.