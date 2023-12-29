en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia to Usher in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:11 am EST
Australia to Usher in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display

As the calendar prepares to flip over to the New Year, Australia is gearing up to celebrate in grand style. The country is set to host its iconic fireworks display, a tour de force of dazzling light and sound that symbolizes the transition into the new year. The event, a labor of love that represents countless hours of meticulous work, is not only an important occasion for Australia but also serves as a beacon of celebration and hope for the rest of the world.

Australia Lights Up The New Year

The fireworks extravaganza will illuminate the skies across several Australian cities, including Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, and Hobart. Each location is poised to host family-friendly activities and multiple fireworks shows at varying times throughout the evening. Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, a particular highlight of the festivities, are set to feature two rounds of fireworks displays, at 9pm and midnight.

A Symphony of Light and Sound

The team responsible for Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks is in high gear, preparing for the momentous show that will entail the launch of 8.5 tonnes of fireworks across the two displays. Observers can expect a flurry of vivid colors including white, peach, lime, silver, gold, violet, yellow, burnt orange, pink, and blue, punctuated by color-changing fireworks and unexpected surprises. The event is also set to feature original soundtracks by Nooky, Aria Award winner, and Grammy nominee, 18YOMAN, and THE SWEATS, adding to the sensory feast.

The Dawn of AI-Generated Fireworks

In a ground-breaking move, Sydney will be the stage for the world’s first AI-generated fireworks display. Over 58,000 individual fireworks will be set up and projected onto the sky, their visuals harmonized with music. The event, to be broadcast by ABC, represents a step towards safer and more environmentally friendly celebrations. Traditional fireworks have been linked to atmospheric pollution and disturbance of wildlife, with a 2021 incident in Rome resulting in the death of hundreds of birds after a fireworks show. The use of AI in generating fireworks is a significant step towards mitigating such risks.

0
Australia Holiday
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Police in Pursuit of Bassendean Assailant: Community Assistance Sought

By Geeta Pillai

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Great Western Highway

By Geeta Pillai

Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage

By Salman Khan

Manhunt Underway for Three Men Following Attempted Kidnapping in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks a ...
@Australia · 3 mins
Gina Rinehart Named Western Australian of the Year; Subscriber Perks a ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade

By Salman Khan

West Coast Eagles Doctor Alex Strahan Departs after Over a Decade
Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth

By Salman Khan

Crowd Chaos at United Cup Tennis Event in Perth
Patrick Yazbek: From Europe to Asian Cup, A Rising Star in Australian Football

By Salman Khan

Patrick Yazbek: From Europe to Asian Cup, A Rising Star in Australian Football
Latest Headlines
World News
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
35 seconds
Iran Executes Four Linked to Israeli Mossad for Espionage and Sabotage
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
58 seconds
Human Collie's Canine Agility Course Attempt: A Unique Blend of Human and Canine Agility
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
1 min
Maine Disqualifies Trump from 2024 Presidential Primary Ballot
Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success
2 mins
Bermuda Sisters Break Barriers with Uplift: A Journey from Stigma to Success
Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates
2 mins
Halloween Costumes Showcase Creativity and Humor: Other News Updates
Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More
2 mins
Japan Protests South Korea's Military Drill; Global Economic Updates and More
Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns
2 mins
Egypt Declares Failure of GERD Negotiations; Echoes of Water Security Concerns
Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage
3 mins
Perth Cup Prize Money Doubles: The Parnham Brothers Take The Stage
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases
3 mins
UK Grapples with Surge in Respiratory Illnesses amid Rising Flu and COVID-19 Cases
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
8 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
1 hour
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
1 hour
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
1 hour
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
1 hour
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
1 hour
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
3 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app