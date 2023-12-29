en English
Australia

Australia to Reshape Auto Industry with New Emission Rules; Popular Models in the Firing Line

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:53 pm EST
Australia to Reshape Auto Industry with New Emission Rules; Popular Models in the Firing Line

Australia is poised for a significant transformation in its automotive industry with the introduction of rigorous engine emission rules. The new laws, announced by the Federal Government, are in sync with the ‘Euro 6d’ standards and will come into effect from 2025. This move is an ambitious attempt to align Australian vehicle emissions with those in Europe, which adopted these standards back in 2021.

Addressing the Emission Gap

Australia’s emission standards have remained unchanged since 2009, falling drastically short of Europe’s stringent requirements. This gap has resulted in Australia’s petrol quality being ranked among the worst in developed nations. The new regulations will have a broad impact, affecting a variety of vehicles – from passenger cars, SUVs, and utes to vans. This could potentially lead to the phasing out of numerous current models, unless they can rise to the challenge of the demanding Euro 6d standards.

Mandatory Standards and Compliance

The mandatory standards will be applicable to new models from December 2025 and will extend to all models by 2028. The statistics are startling – over half of the petrol and diesel vehicles in Australia are currently certified only to the minimum Euro 5 standard. Popular models, such as the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, fall short of meeting the new emission rules as they currently stand.

Adapting to the Change

In response to this impending shift, manufacturers like Toyota and Ford are contemplating introducing hybrid and plug-in hybrid models of these vehicles. Additionally, the government plans to enhance fuel quality by reducing ‘aromatic hydrocarbons’ in premium unleaded fuel and lowering the sulphur content across all petrol types. These changes are estimated to save $6.1 billion in health and fuel costs by 2040 and curtail the impact of harmful exhaust pollutants, accountable for over 1700 local deaths in 2015.

The Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries, having advocated for better fuel quality standards for over a decade, has expressed its support for these changes. This move signifies a crucial step towards aligning Australia’s automotive industry with global emission standards, setting the stage for a cleaner, greener future.

Australia Automotive
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

