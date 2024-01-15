en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Supports US Against Houthi Attacks; UK Commits to NATO Exercise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Australia Supports US Against Houthi Attacks; UK Commits to NATO Exercise

In an escalating geopolitical climate, Australia has pledged support to the United States in a decisive response to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to make an important visit to the Middle East amidst these developments. Australia’s move comes as a response to Houthi militia’s strikes on commercial shipping facilities, which have sparked fears of a broader Middle East conflict and escalated tensions.

Australia Joins US in Air Combat Drills

Aligning with the US, Australia has participated in air combat drills, signalling its commitment to safeguarding commercial shipping through the Red Sea. The strikes against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have been launched as a message against trade disruptions. The global economy is on edge as these developments have led to a jump in oil prices, impelling tech giant Tesla to suspend production at its plant in Germany.

UK Demonstrates NATO Solidarity

Parallel to these events, the United Kingdom, in a significant show of solidarity with NATO, has committed to a major military exercise in Europe. The deployment will span from February to June, encompassing not only 20,000 troops but also an aircraft carrier strike group, F35B Lightning attack jets, and surveillance planes.

AI’s Potential Impact on Jobs

In the midst of these military and political developments, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has reported that artificial intelligence (AI) could potentially impact 40% of jobs. This technological shift underlines the transforming landscape of global employment, adding another layer of complexity to the current international scenario.

Outrage Over Minister Wong’s Decision

Despite the critical nature of her Middle East visit, Minister Wong’s decision to skip southern Israel during her tour has incited outrage from the Jewish council. This controversy adds a strain to the already tense international relations.

While these global events unfold, residents in Northern Australia have been warned to brace for storms due to a tropical low off the coast of Darwin and monsoonal rains in far north Queensland. And in the United States, the Labor party has introduced legislation regarding the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax (PRRT), marking significant political shifts.

These diverse events reflect a world navigating significant international military, political, and technological developments. As nations respond and adapt, the global community watches, poised for what the future holds.

0
Australia United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian to Ascend to a Throne
History has been written as Mary Donaldson, a native of Tasmania, ascends to the throne, becoming the first Australian to be crowned a queen. She took the mantle of the queen of Denmark, following the abdication of Queen Margrethe II. From the Shores of Australia to the Throne of Denmark This remarkable journey from Tasmania
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian to Ascend to a Throne
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
4 mins ago
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
18 mins ago
Novel Study Investigates Cognitive Skills of Wildlife in Natural Habitats
Sydney Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Chaos in New South Wales
2 mins ago
Sydney Under Siege: Severe Weather Causes Chaos in New South Wales
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
3 mins ago
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
3 mins ago
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Iranian Fans Show Solidarity with Palestinians Amidst AFC Asian Cup
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
3 mins
Novak Djokovic's Mixed Feelings Towards New Crowd Rules at Australian Open 2024
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
3 mins
AC Milan Outclasses AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Clash
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
3 mins
Dads Design Revolutionary Wearable Breast Pump: A Leap Forward in Baby Care Industry
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
3 mins
England Grapples with 'Severe Absence' Crisis in Schools: 140,000 Pupils at Stake
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Expresses Discontent Over New Crowd Rules at Australian Open
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
4 mins
Australian Open First Round: Underdogs, Rising Stars, and Off-Court Stories
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
51 mins
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
10 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
16 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
21 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app