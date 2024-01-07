en English
Australia

Australia Steps Up Action Against Online Extremism

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:02 am EST
Australia Steps Up Action Against Online Extremism

Over the past six months, the Australian Department of Home Affairs has substantially increased its engagement with online platforms in a dedicated effort to combat violent and extremist content. This initiative has seen a remarkable 82.8% removal rate, with 2527 out of the 3052 posts referred for removal successfully taken down.

A Focus on Conflict-Related Content

The department’s efforts have shown considerable focus on content related to the conflict between Hamas and Israel, which erupted on October 7. During the time of this conflict, the department referred 1375 posts for removal, and approximately 80% of these were successfully removed. This concerted effort saw its highest concentration in October, with 745 posts flagged and 586 subsequently removed.

(Read Also: Australia’s Stand Against Online Extremism: Over 2500 Extremist Posts Removed)

Broader Push to Safeguard Australians Online

This initiative forms part of a broader commitment to safeguarding Australians online against terrorist and extremist content. This commitment is backed by a considerable federal government funding of $12.8 million over four years, an investment that aims to enhance the capacity of the eSafety commissioner to address such referrals more effectively.

(Read Also: Global Discontent Towards Israel: A Breeding Ground for Terrorism?)

Extending Beyond Middle East Conflict

While the department’s actions have particularly targeted content related to the Middle East conflict, it is essential to note that their efforts extend beyond this scope to encompass all forms of violent extremism online. Therefore, the Australian government’s initiative serves to combat the broader issue of online extremism, creating a safer digital environment for its citizens.

Australia Terrorism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Australia

