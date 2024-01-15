en English
Australia

Australia Shares Unwritten Social Etiquette for Newcomers

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:34 pm EST
Australia Shares Unwritten Social Etiquette for Newcomers

Australia, a land known for its rich culture and unique societal norms, has shared a list of unwritten social rules for the benefit of travelers and immigrants. This unspoken protocol aims to assist newcomers in aligning with the local customs, preventing unintentional rude behaviors and promoting harmony.

Understanding Aussie Etiquette

The list begins with the importance of respecting queues, a simple yet often overlooked aspect in many cultures. It also advises allowing individuals to disembark from trains and buses before others embark, a common courtesy that streamlines public transport. The Australians stress on avoiding loud conversations on speakerphones during transit, a nuisance that can disrupt the peace of fellow passengers.

The Aussie Way of Life

The etiquette guide emphasizes walking on the left side of footpaths and escalators, a norm often missed by many foreigners. It underlines the importance of treating everyone equally, without any difference based on gender or sexual orientation. The guide also urges foreigners to adopt English as the primary language for communication in the workplace.

Respecting the Environment and Personal Hygiene

Swimming between the flags at the beach is advised, a safety measure to prevent mishaps. Being polite to service staff, refraining from tipping, adhering to local noise laws, and not littering, especially at the beach, are other notable points. The list underscores the importance of personal hygiene, a key aspect in a country with a warmer climate like Australia. It also encourages newcomers to learn about the local waste disposal system, emphasizing the need to maintain the country’s natural beauty.

While this guide is a useful tool for those planning to visit or immigrate to Australia, it also serves as a reminder of the respect and understanding required when entering any new culture or country. It is a call for global citizens to demonstrate responsibility, respect, and care, irrespective of geographical boundaries.

Australia Society Travel & Tourism
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

