Agriculture

Australia Revises Agricultural Export Earnings Forecast Amid Global Supply Impact

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:25 am EST
Australia’s agricultural export earnings forecast for 2023-24 has been revised by the federal government, now predicting a 14% decrease to $67 billion, compared to the initial projection of a 17% drop to $65 billion. This correction is credited to substantial rainfall, which has alleviated the arid conditions linked to El Nino weather cycles.

Effects of Global Supply on Prices

While there is a decline from the all-time peak of $78 billion in 2022-23, the dip in export values is primarily driven by reduced worldwide prices for most commodities due to amplified global supply. The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences foresees a 17% cut in the value of agricultural production to $78 billion for 2023-24.

Benefits of Free Trade Agreements

Despite the fall, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has underscored the advantages of tariff reductions and enlarged tariff-free quotas under Australia’s free trade agreements. These accords are predicted to unlock fresh opportunities for Australian producers, as exemplified by the introduction of Australian tomatoes into major UK retail outlets and increased beef exports to Canada.

Trade Agreements Facilitating Exports

The Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement has also enabled a rise in sheep meat exports to the UK, and the recommencement of sheep exports to Saudi Arabia after over a decade presents further possibilities for Australian farmers. The Australian government aims to leverage these trade agreements to stimulate investment, amplify global demand for Australian produce, and branch out into overseas markets, thereby buttressing regional communities and local jobs.

Agriculture Australia
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

