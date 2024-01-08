en English
Australia

Australia Ramps Up Support for Ukraine with Additional Troop Deployment

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Australia is taking decisive steps to fortify Ukraine’s defense capabilities, deploying 90 members of the 7th Battalion Royal Australian Regiment to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian military personnel. This action is an expansion of Operation Kudu, a program that has already seen nearly 300 Australian troops involved in four rotations of training Ukrainian forces. Under the new plan, rotations are set to increase to 90 members throughout 2024.

A Symbol of Hope and Solidarity

As the soldiers prepared to embark on their mission, they were bid farewell at RAAF Base Edinburgh. There, they received blessings from a Ukrainian Orthodox priest, symbolizing the deep-rooted bond between the two nations. Acting Defence Minister Matt Thistlethwaite praised the troops’ mission as a beacon of hope and solidarity as the two-year anniversary of Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine looms.

Specialized Training and Contributions

The Australian trainers bring unique specializations in urban and forestry environment tactics to the table. In addition to training in these tactical areas, the Australians also contribute to a young leaders’ program, preparing the next generation of Ukrainian military leaders. Since January 2023, more than 1200 Ukrainian troops have benefited from the training provided by the Australians.

Continued Support Amid International Concerns

Australia, along with other nations like Canada, New Zealand, Romania, Norway, and Sweden, has been a significant contributor to the multinational training missions since June 2022. The Australian government’s support for Ukraine tots up to approximately $910 million, making it one of the largest non-NATO contributors. As the conflict enters its third year, fears of ‘Ukraine fatigue’ begin to surface, threatening to diminish Western support. Yet, the Ukrainian community remains optimistic, finding confidence in the unwavering solidarity manifested by Australia.

Australia Military Ukraine
Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

