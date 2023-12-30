Australia: Queensland Battles Severe Thunderstorms and Prepares for More

The tranquility of Queensland, Australia, has been disrupted by a series of severe thunderstorms, resulting in widespread power outages and damage across the region. The tempestuous weather has brought hail, strong winds, and relentless rains, significantly affecting areas such as the Sunshine Coast and Western Downs. The storms have not only impacted power supplies but also disrupted television and radio signals, with broadcasting issues for 1029 Hot Tomato and Channel 9 Gold Coast being reported on social media.

Storms Hamper Repair Efforts and Predict More Turmoil Ahead

As the state braces for another weekend of tumultuous weather, efforts to repair the damage from earlier storms are met with significant challenges. Two severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued, covering a large area and raising concerns of potential flash flooding and damaging winds. Meteorologists have cautioned about the storms’ extensive reach, and flood watches have been put in place to monitor the situation.

Recovery Efforts and Assistance

The devastating aftermath of the storm has left 26,000 Energex customers without power. The recovery process involves rebuilding the power network in the worst-affected areas, a mammoth task that is currently underway. Assistance has been sought from SES volunteers from New South Wales and Victoria, who have joined forces with local Queensland volunteers in the herculean task of repairs and debris clearance.

Impact on Health Services and Celebrations

Among the storm-affected establishments is the Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service, which has been temporarily accommodating recovering patients in hotels due to their storm-damaged homes being unsuitable for recovery. Despite the weather, the Gold Coast council has confirmed that New Year’s Eve celebrations will proceed, albeit under watchful eyes.

Since Christmas, storm-related incidents have resulted in seven fatalities in Queensland, leading to a somber mood in the region. The havoc is not limited to Queensland but has also impacted neighboring states, New South Wales and Victoria. In Queensland’s Douglas shire, water supply is gradually being restored following disruptions caused by the remnants of ex-cyclone Jasper. These series of events have highlighted the resilience of the Queensland community and the tireless efforts of volunteers and emergency services in restoring normalcy in the face of severe weather conditions.

