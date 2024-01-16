Australia Pledges $21.5 Million in Aid Amid Gaza Crisis

In a significant move, Australia has committed an additional $21.5 million in humanitarian aid to address the crisis in the Middle East, focusing particularly on the Occupied Palestinian Territories. This announcement comes during Foreign Minister Penny Wong's first official visit to the region. The funding aims to support the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict, with a special emphasis on women and children.

Funding for the Middle East

The fresh funding takes Australia's total humanitarian commitment to the region to over $46 million since the onset of the Hamas terror attacks on October 7. This financial aid is a crucial step in addressing the growing refugee crisis resulting from the war between Hamas and Israel, as well as the difficulties experienced by conflict-affected populations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Allocation and Focus of Aid

The aid package includes a $4 million contribution to the Red Cross and a $6 million donation to the UN Relief and Works Agency. It will also support refugee programs in neighboring Jordan and Lebanon. This allocation reflects Australia's deep concern for the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and its commitment to ensuring safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to affected populations.

Political Implications and Reactions

Foreign Minister Penny Wong emphasized Australia's role in providing assistance and the need for a fair and lasting peace in the region. However, Australia's response to the Middle East conflict, and its involvement in missile attacks launched by the US and UK, has come under scrutiny, with opposition parties criticizing the government's decision. Despite this, the government stands firm on its position, underlining its dedication to helping alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.