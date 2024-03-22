Australia Nears 27 Million Mark: Record Migration Fuels Population Boom, Housing Crisis

Australia's population growth has hit a historic high, with figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealing a total of 26.82 million residents as of September 2023. This surge, the largest since 1952, is largely attributed to an unprecedented number of migrants, raising urgent concerns over the nation's housing capacity and the broader economic implications.

Record Migration and Demographic Shifts

Over the past year, Australia welcomed 766,000 migrants, with net overseas migration accounting for 548,800 of the population increase. This influx, although slightly below government forecasts, represents the second-largest quarterly jump on record. States like Victoria and New South Wales have seen significant growth, with migrants making up the majority of new residents. This trend is contributing to a demographic transformation, with the proportion of those aged 65 and over reaching a record 17.1%, underscoring the country's aging population.

Housing Crisis Worsens Amid Population Surge

The rapid population growth, driven mainly by migration, has exacerbated Australia's housing crisis. The opposition has pointed out that the rate of new home construction is lagging far behind the pace of overseas arrivals, a sentiment echoed by economists who warn of increased demand in an already strained housing market. In response, Treasurer Jim Chalmers highlighted government measures aimed at addressing the housing shortfall and managing migration more effectively, including stricter student visa requirements starting soon.

Looking Ahead: Economic and Social Implications

As Australia's population crosses the 27 million threshold, the economic and social implications of such rapid growth are becoming increasingly apparent. Experts warn of the challenges in maintaining affordable housing, ensuring adequate infrastructure, and supporting an aging population. The government's efforts to balance migration with housing availability are crucial in managing these challenges. Meanwhile, the debate continues over the sustainability of Australia's population growth and its long-term impact on the nation's economic health and social fabric.