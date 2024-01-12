en English
Australia

Australia Monitors Papua New Guinea Unrest; No Nationals Affected

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:22 pm EST
Australia Monitors Papua New Guinea Unrest; No Nationals Affected

Amidst a spate of violent incidents in Papua New Guinea, Australian authorities are maintaining a vigilant stance, monitoring the precarious situation closely. The unrest, which has resulted in at least 20 deaths, was sparked off by a police and public sector protest over a pay cut. This has led to a declaration of a state of emergency, leaving the nation on high alert.

A State of Emergency

In response to the escalating violence and rioting, Prime Minister James Marape declared a state of emergency. The protest that lit the fuse for the unrest was driven by grievances over pay cuts, which have now spiraled into deadly violence and looting. The streets are patrolled by soldiers and police, with long lines visible for fuel. The situation is steadily returning to a new normal, albeit with heightened security measures in place.

International Concerns

The violent unrest in Papua New Guinea has stirred international concerns, with both the United States and China expressing apprehensions. The impact of the unrest extends beyond the immediate loss of life and property, with potential implications for the country’s economy and food security. At this juncture, the involvement of the army and the suspension of officials underscore the gravity of the situation.

Australian Watch

Australia, with its close ties to Papua New Guinea, is keeping a close watch on the developments. The Australian government’s attention to the events stems from concerns for the safety of its citizens and the stability of its regional neighbor. Until now, no Australian nationals have been reported to be involved in the turmoil. The situation is being monitored to ascertain any potential impact on Australians and to provide appropriate support where necessary.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

