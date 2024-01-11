en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Leverages AI in Forest Fire Management

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Australia Leverages AI in Forest Fire Management

In a pioneering move, Australian authorities are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to bolster fire management across the nation’s forests. The technology is being deployed strategically to predict, detect, and guard against bushfires, which pose a significant risk to the environment and residential communities alike.

AI in Fire Management: The Green Triangle Initiative

The Green Triangle, a significant forestry region straddling the border of South Australia and Victoria, is witnessing the first commercial application of AI and satellite technology for bushfire monitoring. The system in use, Pano AI, has been installed on fire towers across South Australia and Victoria. Equipped with cameras capable of scanning a 20-kilometer radius for smoke signals, the system signals a new era in fire management.

Human Intervention: A Necessary Check

Despite the advancements, Pano AI still requires human intervention to confirm potential fires. This is because AI can occasionally misinterpret clouds or dust as smoke. To mitigate this, the system’s cameras are equipped with a 30x optical zoom, enabling human operators to assume control and scrutinize areas of concern closely.

Embracing New Technologies: A Call to Arms

Research spearheaded by Professor David Lindenmayer from the Australian National University underscores the imperative of adopting new technologies, like AI, lightning-strike modeling, and understanding vegetation flammability. These measures are critical in protecting Australia’s forests, which rank among the most affected by severe wildfires globally.

NOBURN: The AI-Powered Mobile App

In a further push towards technological integration, researchers from Adelaide University and the University of the Sunshine Coast have developed NOBURN. This mobile app uses AI to analyze bushfire risks from user-submitted photos. It aids in predicting the severity and spread of potential bushfires and identifies regions that may necessitate backburning or other preventative measures.

The integration of AI in fire management underscores a concerted move towards leveraging advanced technology to shield forests and, by extension, wildlife and human communities.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
50 seconds ago
Offshore Wind Turbines: A New Home for Marine Life or a Threat?
Wind Turbines: Threat or Boon for Marine Life? The rapid development of offshore wind turbines has sparked a contentious debate over their potential impacts on marine life. Detractors have raised concerns about habitat loss and harm to marine species. However, experts suggest that these towering structures can contribute positively to marine ecosystems, a phenomenon known
Offshore Wind Turbines: A New Home for Marine Life or a Threat?
Australia's Fight Against Supermarket Price-Gouging Amid Rising Grocery Costs
35 mins ago
Australia's Fight Against Supermarket Price-Gouging Amid Rising Grocery Costs
A Musical Pilgrimage: The Elvis Express Journey to Parkes Elvis Festival
36 mins ago
A Musical Pilgrimage: The Elvis Express Journey to Parkes Elvis Festival
Esperance Grapples with Unreliable Mobile Services: Residents' Safety and Business Operations at Stake
3 mins ago
Esperance Grapples with Unreliable Mobile Services: Residents' Safety and Business Operations at Stake
Alice Springs in Grip of Youth Gang Violence: New Footage Unveils Disturbing Reality
27 mins ago
Alice Springs in Grip of Youth Gang Violence: New Footage Unveils Disturbing Reality
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
32 mins ago
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
Latest Headlines
World News
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
1 min
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
2 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
3 mins
Republicans Defend Seats in Virginia Special Elections, Preserving Status Quo
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
3 mins
Kentucky Senator Reignites Campaign to Align State Elections with Presidential Cycle
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
3 mins
Vince Williams Jr. Signs Historic Contract with Memphis Grizzlies, Biyombo Waived
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
3 mins
Bangladesh Unveils New Council of Ministers: A Blend of Experience and Innovation
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
4 mins
AnMed Secures $126.7M for Healthcare Expansion in Anderson and Pickens Counties
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
4 mins
Senator Ted Budd's Middle East Journey: A Call to Action
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
5 mins
Hunter Biden Stirs Controversy with Unexpected Appearance at Contempt Hearing
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app