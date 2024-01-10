en English
Australia

Australia Investigates 2024 Tesla Model 3 Over Potential Compliance Breach

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
Australia Investigates 2024 Tesla Model 3 Over Potential Compliance Breach

The Australian Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts has launched an investigation into the 2024 Tesla Model 3 over concerns of a technical compliance breach related to child restraint anchorage points. The crux of the issue lies in the absence of an accessible rear centre top-tether point, a requirement stipulated under the Australian Design Rules (ADRs).

Technical Compliance: A Potential Breach

As per ADR 34.6.1, all rear seats equipped with seatbelts must feature a top-tether point that can be accessed without tools for attaching child seats. The previous version of the Model 3 adhered to this rule, featuring a top-tether anchor point for the rear middle seat that could be accessed via a flap on the parcel shelf. However, this flap is conspicuously missing in the updated version of the Model 3, rendering the anchor point inaccessible and thus potentially violating the ADRs.

The Model 3: A Question of Seating Capacity

This absence has thrown the vehicle’s certification as a five-seater into question. While the updated Model 3 does feature accessible top-tether and ISOFIX points on the two outboard rear seats, the lack of an accessible point in the centre raises legitimate concerns over its compliance with Australian regulations for a five-seater vehicle.

Possible Outcomes: Recalls and Reclassifications

Tesla Australia has been contacted for comments regarding the issue. If found in violation of the ADRs, Tesla may have to halt sales or recall vehicles already delivered. In 2022, Chinese automaker BYD faced a similar issue with its Atto 3 vehicle and had to pause deliveries and recall vehicles to rectify the problem. Alternatively, Tesla might consider reclassifying the updated Model 3 as a four-seater by removing the rear middle seat belt, a strategy previously employed by Honda with its HR-V in Australia.

Australia Automotive
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

