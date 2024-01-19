Australia Introduces New Consent Framework for Young Individuals

Ambitious in its scope and bold in its aspirations, the Australian Federal Government has launched a new consent framework. Designed to provide a unified understanding of consent, this initiative's primary target audience is the young Australians. This cohesive strategy, developed through the collaborative efforts of seasoned educators and field experts, is intended to establish a universally applicable definition of consent across all federal government policies and programmes aimed at youth.

Understanding the Framework

The framework is underpinned by five key concepts: consent must be voluntary and free, specific and informed, affirmative and communicated, ongoing and mutual, and must reflect the capacity of the individuals involved. It is not confined to government use alone. This resource is available to organizations across the country, thereby encouraging a broader adoption of this important initiative.

Framework's Significance

Amanda Rishworth, Australia's Social Services Minister, emphasized the framework's potential as a tool in the fight against gender-based violence. Her hope is that this initiative will play a pivotal role in eradicating violence against women and children within a single generation. She underlined the importance of empowering young people with the knowledge and skills necessary for establishing safe and respectful relationships.

Framework's Application

The framework is expected to be adopted by diverse groups such as educational institutions, workplaces, sports clubs, and those who work with young people. It will provide a solid foundation for crucial government initiatives, including national consent campaigns and respectful relationship programmes. The conception of the framework was marked by extensive consultations with over 40 experts and organizations, including Chanel Contos, the founder of Teach Us Consent. Nicole Lambert, chair of the National Association of Services Against Sexual Violence, also underscored the importance of clear messaging when it comes to discussing sexual violence, particularly with the younger generations.