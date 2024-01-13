en English
Australia

Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:48 am EST
Australia Honors Future Danish Queen with Conservation Pledge

In an unprecedented move, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged a $10,000 donation to Wildcare Tasmania, a gesture of honor towards the future Danish Queen, Crown Princess Mary. This distinctive gift, timed to coincide with Mary’s imminent proclamation as Denmark’s queen, serves a dual purpose. Not only does it celebrate Princess Mary’s Tasmanian roots, but it also underscores the importance of conservation and the protection of endangered species like the Tasmanian Devil.

Supporting the Fight Against Devil Facial Tumour Disease

The Tasmanian Devil, a unique marsupial native to Tasmania, has been under threat from a contagious cancer called Devil Facial Tumour Disease. This disease has drastically affected the species’ population. The Australian government’s donation aims to bolster the conservation efforts, including captive breeding and release programs as well as research into disease prevention and cure.

A Connection to Tasmania

Princess Mary’s affiliation with Tasmania goes beyond her Tasmanian lineage. She has been an international patron of the Alannah and Madeline Foundation since 2005, a charity for which the Tasmanian government has also donated $10,000 in her honor. In addition to the donation, the City of Hobart is commemorating the occasion by planting a blue gum tree, further solidifying the connection between the future queen and her home state.

A Message of Conservation

Prime Minister Albanese’s donation, while a tribute to the future queen, also sends out a powerful message about the urgency of wildlife conservation. By directing this significant amount to the care and preservation of the Tasmanian Devil, he has effectively spotlighted the plight of this endangered species. The act encourages recognition of the importance of conservation efforts, not only in Australia but globally, reminding us of our collective responsibility towards preserving our planet’s biodiversity.

The gift, a blend of royal celebration and a call to environmental action, thus serves as a reminder of our interconnectedness with nature and the role each one of us can play in safeguarding our planet’s diverse species. As Crown Princess Mary ascends the throne of Denmark, this donation stands as a testament to her Tasmanian heritage, the importance of conservation, and the enduring ties between nations.

Australia Wildlife
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

