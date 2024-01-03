Australia Grapples with Unusual Snake Sightings in Toilets

In an unexpected turn of events, the eastern states of Australia are witnessing a peculiar phenomenon: snakes are making their way into toilets, drains, and swimming pools more frequently than ever. This odd occurrence has been captured in several social media photographs in recent weeks, becoming the talk of the town.

Wild Weather and the Serpent Invasion

Wildlife rescuer Tennille Bankes posits that the recent wild weather events during the Christmas and New Year period could be a key factor driving this unusual pattern. The relentless heat compels snakes to seek out water sources, leading them into toilets and outdoor dunnies. An added incentive is the prospect of food, particularly frogs, which certain snake species are known to consume.

Snakes’ Dietary Habits and Changing Behavior

In particular, the spotted black snake and red-bellied black snake, both native to Australia, are fond of green tree frogs—an amphibian species that often finds its way into toilet bowls. Despite the unsettling nature of these encounters, Bankes offers a simple measure to reduce such incidents: keep the toilet lid closed.

Bankes recently responded to a call in Goondiwindi, tasked with retrieving a black snake from a public toilet—a call that is becoming increasingly routine. Previously, she would receive calls regarding ‘toilet snakes’ every couple of years, but the frequency has increased to every five to six months. Bankes attributes this shift to the impact of climate change on snake behavior.

The Rising Need for Professional Snake Catchers

Bankes, along with other snake catchers like the team at Hudson Snake Catching, emphasizes the importance of staying calm upon encountering a snake in a toilet. The recommended course of action is to call professionals who can safely relocate these creatures. As the sightings become more common, the need for such specialists is also on the rise.