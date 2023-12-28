Australia Grapples with Surge in Drowning Deaths As Holiday Season Brings More to Coast

In the midst of the holiday season, a grim specter of tragedy looms over Australia as the nation confronts a distressing surge in drowning deaths. With the toll reaching 30 fatalities in December alone, the frequency of these incidents has sparked alarm among authorities and the general public alike.

Heartbreaking Incidents

The latest casualty, a two-year-old girl, drowned in a backyard pool in northern New South Wales (NSW). This incident adds to the growing tally of drownings that have included tragic cases like a man in his 30s falling from a paddleboard at Sydney’s Penrith Beach, and two men who lost their lives in separate incidents on NSW Central Coast beaches on Christmas Day. The crisis is not confined to NSW, with several drownings also reported in Queensland.

A Call for Vigilance

These distressing events have galvanized experts to urge the public, especially those who are inexperienced or weak swimmers, to either be extraordinarily careful or avoid venturing into the water. The call for vigilance extends particularly to children and those of migrant backgrounds, who have been disproportionately affected. The Royal Lifesaving Society and Surf Lifesaving NSW have raised the alarm about increased risk during the summer season, with a chilling 22 drowning fatalities reported since its onset.

Preventive Measures Underway

Amid the crisis, authorities are not remaining passive. Acting Premier Prue Car has acknowledged the need for the government to accelerate its efforts. In response to the crisis, Surf Lifesaving NSW is taking steps to enhance safety for beachgoers, particularly those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. They are encouraging the use of resources like the Beachsafe App and advocating for swimming at patrolled beaches. The National Drowning Report also identifies alcohol consumption as a contributing factor in many cases, emphasizing the importance of sobriety when swimming.