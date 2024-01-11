en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

As Australia faces the emergence of the new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, a surge in demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits has resulted in noticeable shortages in popular retail outlets. The situation is particularly dire in the St George region of New South Wales, where stores such as the Chemist Warehouse and Woolworths are feeling the strain.

The Hunt for Testing Kits

This shortage is not limited to metropolitan areas like Sydney. Pharmacists from smaller communities, like Nelson Bay, are also reporting similar struggles to maintain stock levels. With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in their regions, they are finding it hard to keep up with the demand. The situation has escalated to the point where tests are being moved behind customer service desks to manage the high demand effectively.

Supermarket Response

Amid this crisis, Woolworths has assured customers that they are making efforts to secure more stock. Meanwhile, Coles has indicated that it has an adequate supply of 2-in-1 influenza and COVID-19 tests. However, the reality on the ground suggests a different story, with customers finding empty shelves instead of the much-needed test kits.

0
Australia Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
In an emotionally charged match at the Australian Open qualifiers, Australia’s gritty tennis player, John Millman, officially called time on his 18-year-long singles career. Millman, known and loved for his relentless determination and ‘battler’ spirit, was defeated in straight sets (6-4, 6-3) by Alex Molcan, marking a poignant end to his journey in professional tennis.
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
6 mins ago
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
29 mins ago
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies: A Nation Divided
3 mins ago
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies: A Nation Divided
Stake Co-founder Matt Leibowitz Steps Down as CEO, Jon Howie Takes Over
3 mins ago
Stake Co-founder Matt Leibowitz Steps Down as CEO, Jon Howie Takes Over
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
3 mins ago
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Latest Headlines
World News
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
2 mins
John Millman Bids Farewell to Tennis after Australian Open Qualifier Defeat
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
3 mins
Patriotic Front Refutes Claims of Tweaking Asset Declaration Laws
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
3 mins
UConn Researchers Crack the Code of Elusive Proteins Crucial for Cell Division
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
3 mins
Unresolved Debate Over Australia Day: A Nation Divided
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
4 mins
Harvard University Under Fire for Association with West Bank's Birzeit University
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Playoff Campaign: A 'Love Story' with Football
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
4 mins
Thrills of California Cup and Major Boost for Kentucky Derby's Purse
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
6 mins
AFL Legend Kevin Sheedy Swaps Football for Real Estate: Markets Luxury Melbourne Properties
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
Umar Sadiq Sidelined: Nigeria Faces Setback Ahead of Africa Cup of Nations
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
6 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
7 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
7 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
9 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
10 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app