Australia Grapples with Shortage of COVID-19 Test Kits amid Emergence of JN.1 Subvariant

As Australia faces the emergence of the new COVID-19 subvariant, JN.1, a surge in demand for at-home COVID-19 test kits has resulted in noticeable shortages in popular retail outlets. The situation is particularly dire in the St George region of New South Wales, where stores such as the Chemist Warehouse and Woolworths are feeling the strain.

The Hunt for Testing Kits

This shortage is not limited to metropolitan areas like Sydney. Pharmacists from smaller communities, like Nelson Bay, are also reporting similar struggles to maintain stock levels. With increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in their regions, they are finding it hard to keep up with the demand. The situation has escalated to the point where tests are being moved behind customer service desks to manage the high demand effectively.

Supermarket Response

Amid this crisis, Woolworths has assured customers that they are making efforts to secure more stock. Meanwhile, Coles has indicated that it has an adequate supply of 2-in-1 influenza and COVID-19 tests. However, the reality on the ground suggests a different story, with customers finding empty shelves instead of the much-needed test kits.