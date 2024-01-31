Australia Faces Wild Weather and Heavy Surf as Low-Pressure System Looms

A low-pressure weather system brewing over parts of Australia is poised to trigger wild conditions and heavy surf across the country's southern regions. The system is expected to impact New South Wales (NSW), Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia in the coming days. Central and southern regions of the NSW coastline are bracing for a powerful surf, with wave heights predicted to climb between 3-4 meters this Friday and Saturday.

Sydney's Coastal Areas Face Torrential Surf

Coastal areas of Sydney are particularly under threat, with wave heights forecasted to peak at a towering 4.5 meters over the weekend. The Bureau of Meteorology has responded by issuing a hazardous surf warning for the NSW coast. This includes numerous areas spanning from the Byron Coast to the Eden Coast. Weatherzone, a prominent weather forecasting service, has characterized the expected waves as "deceptively powerful."

Public Advisories and Precautions

In light of the impending severe weather conditions, the NSW Police and the Marine Area Command have issued public advisories. The public has been sternly advised to defer swimming and walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers, in particular, have been cautioned to steer clear of ocean-exposed rock platforms. Boaters have been advised to reconsider their plans, especially if they involve crossing shallow water and ocean bars.

Marine Warnings Extended to Victoria and Queensland

Meanwhile, the bureau has also released a marine wind warning and gale warnings for parts of the NSW coast. Victoria hasn't been spared either, with a marine wind warning summary issued for several coasts in the state. In Queensland, wild weather warnings have been put in place in the wake of flash floods that led to emergency rescues. These floods have led to families being trapped in cars and homes, with the severe weather affecting areas from Laidley in the Lockyer Valley to the Sunshine Coast.