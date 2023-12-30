en English
Australia

Australia Faces Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave as 2024 Dawns

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:48 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 4:30 am EST
Australia Faces Threat of Severe Thunderstorms and Heatwave as 2024 Dawns

Australia stands on the precipice of a tumultuous start to 2024 with a cocktail of severe weather conditions teetering on the horizon. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forewarned that the closing days of 2023, including New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, will witness the emergence of storms across vast expanses of the country, threatening to put a damper on the New Year’s Eve revelry in several capitals.

Severe Thunderstorms and Rainfall

The northeastern region of New South Wales (NSW), the entire Queensland coast, and Cape York peninsula are particularly in the crosshairs of potentially very dangerous thunderstorms. These atmospheric tempests are predicted to unleash flash flooding, destructive winds, and giant hail. Rainfall is anticipated in every state and territory. The Queensland coast and northeastern NSW are especially projected to face a deluge with widespread rainfall totals of 50mm or higher from Friday to Monday. Areas like Bundaberg, Gympie, Rockhampton, and Grafton could see rainfall exceeding 100mm.

(Read Also: Climate Change Challenges Traditional Weather Forecasting, Says Australian Minister)

Capital Cities in the Eye of the Storm

The capital cities of Brisbane and Sydney are expected to bear the brunt of these weather conditions. Despite the potential easing of thunderstorms by New Year’s Eve, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts cloudy conditions with a very slight chance of rain, thereby casting a shadow over the iconic fireworks display in Sydney.

(Read Also: Australia: Queensland Battles Severe Thunderstorms and Prepares for More)

Heatwave Sweeps Northern Australia

Concurrently, a massive heatwave is unfurling across the northern half of Australia. Most of Queensland, the Northern Territory (NT), and Western Australia (WA) are experiencing low-intensity conditions, with temperatures expected to hit the 45 degrees Celsius mark. Central areas may face severe heat, while localities like Broome and Darwin could encounter extreme heatwave conditions. Despite the scorching heat, the affected areas will also experience the wet conditions, leading to a hot and humid New Year’s Eve.

Continuation of the Adverse Weather

The wet weather is anticipated to continue well into the first few days of 2024, with the risk of severe thunderstorms persisting across eastern Australia, including NSW and Victoria. This forecast comes on the heels of severe weather conditions in the past week that led to flooding, power outages, and loss of life, signaling a challenging year-end and New Year for Australians.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

