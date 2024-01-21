Australia Faces Record Surge in Threatened Species and Habitat Destruction

The past year witnessed a grim milestone in Australia's conservation history. A significant surge in the number of species and ecological communities recognized as threatened has been recorded, with 144 additions to the national endangered list - a figure that doubles the previous record set in 2009. Now, the total number of Australian plants, animals, and ecosystems classified as endangered under federal laws stands at 2,212.

Unsustainable Habitat Destruction and Backlog of Recommended Listings

Experts attribute this surge to two primary factors: the ongoing issue of unsustainable habitat destruction and efforts to address a backlog of recommended listings. Alarmingly, 11 species have been reclassified to a higher category of concern, suggesting they are inching closer to extinction.

Despite this, Australia approved habitat destruction for 44 projects over an area of 10,426 hectares last year, which is equivalent to approximately 5,000 Melbourne Cricket Grounds. Although this figure is less than the average of the past decade, it is still deemed unsustainable. Furthermore, the true magnitude of the issue may be underrepresented due to unreported illegal land clearing activities.

Approval of New Gas and Coal Projects

In a move that has raised eyebrows, the country gave the green light to four new gas projects and four new coal projects. Notably, only a single thermal and coking coal project in central Queensland was blocked.

'Extinction Wrapped 2023' Report by Australian Conservation Foundation

These unsettling findings are part of the 'Extinction Wrapped 2023' report released by the Australian Conservation Foundation. The report brings to light the urgent need for reforms to tackle habitat destruction and prevent further species from sliding towards endangerment. With the record increase in threatened species, it is high time for Australia to reassess its approach to conservation and habitat protection.